Datto : Forrester TEI Study Shows 256% ROI On Datto Partnership

We recently commissioned Forrester Consulting to conduct a Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study to examine the potential return on investment (ROI) MSPs may realize by partnering with Datto. In this study, Forrester conducted an independent analysis of the benefits, costs, and risks associated with implementing Datto solutions. Their study gives MSPs a framework to evaluate the potential financial impact of partnering with Datto on their organizations.

In their research, Forrester interviewed decision-makers at four current Datto Partners. Analysts then aggregated their experiences and combined the results into a single composite organization. Interviews and financial analysis found that this composite Datto Partner would experience benefits of $1,101,844 over three years versus costs of $309,432, adding up to a net present value (NPV) of $792,412 and an ROI of 256%.

Check out the key findings of the study below:

Partnering with Datto Yields Growth

MSPs that partnered with Datto achieved over $100K in additional average client base growth annually. Efficiencies gained as a result of using Datto's integrated PSA/RMM and business continuity and disaster recovery (BCDR) solutions drove this growth. After partnering with Datto, MSPs were able to add several small- and medium-size clients each year on top of the growth rate they regularly saw. In addition, Datto's sales and marketing support also contributed to growth.

Datto BCDR Solutions Dramatically Reduce Downtime

MSPs utilizing Datto BCDR solutions saw reduced client productivity losses resulting from downtime incidents by 90%. Datto BCDR solutions enable MSPs to restore clients' business operations very quickly when compared with traditional backup solutions. This capability, known as Instant Virtualization, enables MSPs to drastically improve disaster recovery timelines.







Datto Business Management Solutions Increase MSP Efficiency

MSPs increased the speed of resolving work order tickets by 50%. Datto RMM and Autotask PSA dashboards and widgets enabled them to better manage client work in one centralized location. This software removed confusion around the status of work orders, employee bandwidth, and helped prioritize pressing client issues.

Datto PSA Improves Billing, Recaptures Lost Revenue

Finally, partners in the study recaptured roughly $50K annually from improved billing tracking. Before adopting Autotask PSA, MSP errors and rigid hourly billing practices resulted in lost revenue. Datto's Autotask PSA helped MSPs document and track hours, ensuring they were paid for all of the completed billable work.

To learn more, download The Total Economic Impact™ Of Datto.