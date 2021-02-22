Tech Beats: A Closer Look at How Rapid Rollback Works

Tech Beats is a series on The MSP Beat blog that features insights from the technical minds on the Datto team and other members of the IT channel. In this series, you'll find how-tos, product details, and more. Dan Ciccone is a Solutions Engineer at Datto, Inc. and has been in the IT channel for 8 years. At Datto, he focuses on showing partners the value of BCDR and SaaS backup solutions to help MSPs support their clients and grow their bottom lines.

Rapid Rollback is a part of the Datto Utilities tool suite. It allows you to incrementally revert changed data on a production machine to a previously backed up state without formatting or partitioning the target hardware-and to do it quickly.

Rapid Rollback is built into Datto's business continuity and disaster recovery (BCDR) solutions and leverages the same technology we've built into the Backup Insights utility, which can assess massive amounts of block-level change between two recovery points in a matter of minutes. There is no need to delete all of the data on the client machine, initialize a restore, and copy all of the data over the network, as you would in a Bare Metal Restore.

Rapid Rollback also allows you to select individual volumes for restore. This extends the Rapid Rollback to use cases ranging from massive file deletions to a system fully encrypted with ransomware. When restoring less than a terabyte of data, Rapid Rollback is an excellent tool in an MSP's arsenal.

As an example, let's look at how to recover from Windows Operating System errors, which is another excellent use case for Rapid Rollback given the volume-level selection capability. First, boot the client system from the Datto Bare Metal Restore recovery ISO. Then log into the SIRIS, select the machine that was being protected, and the point in time you'd like to rollback to along with the C: drive in the volume level selection feature.

SIRIS's ZFS file system compares the block-level changes that had occurred between those two points in time. The system OS volume is then restored to the point where it was healthy. Anything that was deleted is restored, anything that was modified is reverted to a previous state, and anything that was added to the system is removed.

Recover from a ransomware attack

Restoring an uninstalled program and its associated data

Recovering an operating system that has crashed and the cause for the crash is unclear

Recovering an operating system that failed as a result of damage to system files

Recovering large amounts of unintended file change

Rapid Rollback is just one way that Datto enables MSPs to solve the problem of downtime during situations where traditional backup and restore would have taken far too long.