Stable dividend and first-time approval of the sustainability report

The Annual General Meeting approved a stable dividend of CHF 3.20 per bearer share and CHF 0.64 per registered share. The significant improvement in free cash flow in the 2023 financial year made it possible to further strengthen the balance sheet and still keep the dividend payment stable. The dividend will be paid free of charges by means of coupon no. 18 as of 20 March 2024. The first trading without dividend entitlement (ex-date) is on 18 March 2024. For the first time, the Annual General Meeting approved the sustainability report in a binding vote. For the benefit of its stakeholders, Datwyler continued to drive forward its sustainability activities even in a difficult environment. With a new human rights policy and updated codes of conduct, the company is raising awareness among its employees, suppliers and customers of potential human rights risks in its own operations and along the value chain. In addition, selected sustainability information is now subject to a limited assurance by the auditors.

Changes to the Board of Directors

As already communicated, the previous member of the Board of Directors, Judith van Walsum, will take over the CFO function at Datwyler from 1 June 2024. For this reason, she was not available for re-election to the Board of Directors. All other members of the Board of Directors were re-elected for a further term of office of one year. Dirk Lambrecht was newly elected to the Board of Directors. As already communicated, after seven years as CEO and 18 years on the Datwyler Executive Management, he has decided to relinquish his operational functions at the end of March 2024. Volker Cwielong will succeed him as CEO on 1 April 2024. The special meeting of the bearer shareholders elected the existing Board members Jens Breu and Martin Hirzel as well as Dirk Lambrecht as their new representatives. The Board of Directors continues to consist of eight members and is chaired by Paul Hälg. Hanspeter Fässler (Chairman), Claude R. Cornaz and Jens Breu were re-elected as members of the Nomination and Compensation Committee. The Audit Committee consists of Jürg Fedier (Chair), Gabi Huber, Judith van Walsum and Martin Hirzel. KPMG was confirmed as auditors for a further year.

I would like to thank Judith van Walsum for her dedicated work on the Board of Directors and wish her all the best in her new role as CFO of our company. For our new CEO Volker Cwielong, I wish him a good start and every success with Datwyler. I congratulate Dirk Lambrecht on his election to the Board of Directors and look forward to continue working with him.

Chairman

Dr. Paul Hälg