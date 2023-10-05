Following the recent investments in our production capacities and acquisitions in the healthcare and connectors business, Datwyler's strategic positioning is stronger than ever before. I'm certain that as CEO, Volker Cwielong has the right strategic skills and industrial experience to help Datwyler seize the profitable growth opportunities that exist in our markets. In his previous positions, his entrepreneurial leadership skills have always helped him succeed in bringing the business units entrusted to him in line with market trends, gearing them toward their customers' needs as well as increasing both revenue and profits - even at difficult times. Volker Cwielong has broad business experience that also includes the successful market launch of new product lines, acquisitions and reorganizations.

Chairman

Dr. Paul Hälg