Dätwyler : CO₂ neutral electricity procurement. Datwyler moves forward!

Combined, the six plants consume some 47'000 megawatt-hours of electricity per year. That is a considerable amount equivalent to the electricity consumption of some 9'000 single-family houses in Central Europe. The reduction of CO₂ emissions is correspondingly large and amounts to some 12'200 tonnes per year from 2021. This is equivalent to the CO₂ emissions of some 1'500 passengers cars covering 40'000 kilometers, once around the equator, every year. To absorb this amount of CO₂ from the air, some 16'000 trees every year would need to be planted.

In addition to the six plants that newly receive CO₂ neutral electricity, the plants in Schattdorf and in Sao Leopoldo have been using renewable electricity since 2013 and 2016 respectively. In doing so, Datwyler has reduced yearly CO₂ emissions by about 2'900 tonnes for quite some time already. Thus in total, thanks to electricity from renewable energy sources, from 2021 on Datwyler will emit some 15'100 tonnes of CO₂ less than when using conventional sources of electricity. Datwyler considers it important to reach CO₂ neutrality for its own operations by a set of measures. The most important contribution comes from buying electricity from renewable sources like wind, solar, or hydro. From 2021 on, Datwyler will already cover some 40% of its total electricity consumption (base year 2020) at all plants with renewable energy sources.

Advancing sustainability is a fourth strategic priority of Datwyler since fall of 2020. The company is aware of its civic, social, and ecological responsibility and wishes to proactively contribute to meeting the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). One of Datwyler's focal points is climate neutrality for its own operations, which the company aims to accomplish at all its plants by 2030. This means, the approach is to concentrate on eliminating CO₂ emissions resulting from heat and electricity consumption in its own plants (Scope 1 and 2).