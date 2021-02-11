Log in
Dätwyler : Datwyler is part of the new SIX ESG-Indices.

02/11/2021 | 02:27pm EST
The Swiss stock exchange SIX launched new ESG indices in the Swiss equity and bond markets. These cover the sustainability criteria of environment, social/society and governance. Datwyler is part of the two new SPI ESG for equities. In developing its ESG indices, SIX has drawn on data sources including the independent Swiss sustainability rating agency Inrate. The ESG Impact Rating developed by Inrate measures the positive and negative impacts of companies on the environment and society. To be included in the indices, a company must have an ESG Impact Rating of at least a C+ and generate no more than five percent of its revenue in a critical sector.

We are proud to be part of the two new SPI ESG indices for equities. This is a tribute to our long-standing commitment to the various aspects of sustainability.

Dirk Lambrecht, Group CEO

Advancing of sustainability at Datwyler is one of four strategic priorities. Datwyler has been a member of UN Global Compact since 2009 already, and will publish the thirteenth sustainability report as per the Global Reporting Initiative's (GRI) guidelines this year. Being a socially and environmentally responsible company, Datwyler wants to do its bit for attaining the UN Sustainable Development Goals. An interdisciplinary project group is working on a new sustainability and climate strategy with the goal of achieving carbon neutrality for its own activities (scope 1 and 2) at all sites by 2030 based on the Science Based Targets concept. Datwyler already obtains 35% of its global electricity needs from renewable energy sources.

Disclaimer

Dätwyler Holding AG published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 19:26:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
