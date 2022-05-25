Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Dätwyler Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAE   CH0030486770

DÄTWYLER HOLDING AG

(DAE)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  05/24 11:31:40 am EDT
216.00 CHF   -4.85%
12:03aDÄTWYLER : Datwyler with further progress in sustainability
PU
05/24DÄTWYLER : Nachhaltigkeitsbericht 2021
PU
05/24O-RINGS : materials and surface technology make the difference
PU
Dätwyler : Datwyler with further progress in sustainability

05/25/2022 | 12:03am EDT
Datwyler with further progress in sustainability
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR SIX Swiss Exchange, 25. May 2022

Datwyler has made further progress in all its sustainability focus topics. In the new sustainability report for 2021, Datwyler documents its achievements in the twelve focus topics of the enhanced sustainability strategy in the environmental, social and governance dimensions. For example, thanks to various measures, Datwyler has reduced water consumption by some 30% over the past six years. In the social area, the promotion of diversity, equity and inclusion and the co-founding of the Alliance to Zero are particularly noteworthy.

Disclaimer

Dätwyler Holding AG published this content on 25 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2022 04:02:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 108 M 1 154 M 1 154 M
Net income 2022 142 M 148 M 148 M
Net Debt 2022 264 M 275 M 275 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,8x
Yield 2022 1,98%
Capitalization 3 672 M 3 825 M 3 825 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,55x
EV / Sales 2023 3,08x
Nbr of Employees 6 805
Free-Float 43,7%
Chart DÄTWYLER HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Dätwyler Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DÄTWYLER HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 216,00 CHF
Average target price 335,80 CHF
Spread / Average Target 55,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dirk Lambrecht Chief Executive Officer
Walter Scherz Chief Financial Officer
Paul Johann Hälg Chairman
Frank Schon Chief Technology Officer
Dirk Borghs COO & Head-Healthcare Solutions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DÄTWYLER HOLDING AG-43.53%3 996
ZHEJIANG SANWEI RUBBER ITEM CO., LTD.-4.56%2 270
CHENGDU GUIBAO SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-17.16%1 000
TSRC CORPORATION-26.24%840
SEMPERIT AG HOLDING-30.20%450
WELLCALL HOLDINGS BERHAD-6.20%138