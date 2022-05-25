Dätwyler : Datwyler with further progress in sustainability

Datwyler with further progress in sustainability

Datwyler has made further progress in all its sustainability focus topics. In the new sustainability report for 2021, Datwyler documents its achievements in the twelve focus topics of the enhanced sustainability strategy in the environmental, social and governance dimensions. For example, thanks to various measures, Datwyler has reduced water consumption by some 30% over the past six years. In the social area, the promotion of diversity, equity and inclusion and the co-founding of the Alliance to Zero are particularly noteworthy.