Dätwyler Holding AG

DÄTWYLER HOLDING AG

(DAE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 12/01 03:37:46 am
245 CHF   -0.81%
Dätwyler : Entrepreneur in spirit. Uri in heart.
08/10DÄTWYLER : Interim Report 2020
08/10DÄTWYLER : Halbjahresbericht 2020
Dätwyler : Entrepreneur in spirit. Uri in heart.

12/01/2020 | 03:35am EST
If you have 1,000 employees in a region like Uri with a population of 35,000, and there is a whole family behind each of them, then you know what responsibility is.

Max Dätwyler, on the occasion of the company's 100th anniversary in 2015

He has lived up to this responsibility his whole life and - together with his brother Peter - secured not only the continued existence of Datwyler as a company, but also the retention of jobs in the Swiss canton of Uri through a unique succession arrangement. The fact that he calls this the greatest achievement of his entrepreneurial career says a lot about Max Dätwyler as a person.

Dätwyler Holding AG published this content on 01 December 2020

Financials
Sales 2020 1 055 M 1 163 M 1 163 M
Net income 2020 -365 M -402 M -402 M
Net Debt 2020 30,5 M 33,6 M 33,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 -11,5x
Yield 2020 1,17%
Capitalization 4 199 M 4 633 M 4 628 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,01x
EV / Sales 2021 3,77x
Nbr of Employees 6 558
Free-Float 43,7%
Chart DÄTWYLER HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Dätwyler Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DÄTWYLER HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 223,60 CHF
Last Close Price 247,00 CHF
Spread / Highest target 5,26%
Spread / Average Target -9,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dirk Lambrecht Chief Executive Officer
Paul Johann Hälg Chairman
Neil Harrison Co-COO & Head-Technical Components Division
Torsten Maschke Co-COO & Head-Sealing Solutions Division
Walter Scherz Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DÄTWYLER HOLDING AG32.51%4 633
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION-6.68%25 750
MICHELIN SCA-4.26%22 978
SHANDONG LINGLONG TYRE CO.,LTD.40.08%6 321
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.-15.47%5 195
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ16.07%4 917
