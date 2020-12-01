Dätwyler : Entrepreneur in spirit. Uri in heart.

If you have 1,000 employees in a region like Uri with a population of 35,000, and there is a whole family behind each of them, then you know what responsibility is.

Max Dätwyler, on the occasion of the company's 100th anniversary in 2015

He has lived up to this responsibility his whole life and - together with his brother Peter - secured not only the continued existence of Datwyler as a company, but also the retention of jobs in the Swiss canton of Uri through a unique succession arrangement. The fact that he calls this the greatest achievement of his entrepreneurial career says a lot about Max Dätwyler as a person.