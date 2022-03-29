Dätwyler : Local-for-local on a global scale

Mobility Local-for-local on a global scale

In the current climate it is little wonder that one of the highest priorities for the mobility industry is protecting its supply chains. Lockdowns, travel restrictions and political decisions have all had an impact in recent years. As a result, the ability to deliver a local-for-local service at a global level has become highly desirable. Of course this requires a great deal of planning and investment on the part of the supplier. However, those that are prepared to do so in order to deliver for their customers will only strengthen the relationships they have in the regions they serve.