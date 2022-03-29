Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Dätwyler Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAE   CH0030486770

DÄTWYLER HOLDING AG

(DAE)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  03/29 11:31:46 am EDT
324 CHF   +3.68%
02:38pDÄTWYLER : Local-for-local on a global scale
PU
03/22DÄTWYLER : Datwyler's engagement for clean drinking water
PU
03/22NEW MOBILITY : electrification requires simulation
PU
Dätwyler : Local-for-local on a global scale

03/29/2022 | 02:38pm EDT
Mobility Local-for-local on a global scale
Article, 29. March 2022

In the current climate it is little wonder that one of the highest priorities for the mobility industry is protecting its supply chains. Lockdowns, travel restrictions and political decisions have all had an impact in recent years. As a result, the ability to deliver a local-for-local service at a global level has become highly desirable. Of course this requires a great deal of planning and investment on the part of the supplier. However, those that are prepared to do so in order to deliver for their customers will only strengthen the relationships they have in the regions they serve.

Dätwyler Holding AG published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


Financials
Sales 2022 1 067 M 1 142 M 1 142 M
Net income 2022 153 M 164 M 164 M
Net cash 2022 160 M 171 M 171 M
P/E ratio 2022 34,8x
Yield 2022 1,41%
Capitalization 5 313 M 5 685 M 5 685 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,83x
EV / Sales 2023 4,29x
Nbr of Employees 6 805
Free-Float 43,7%
Managers and Directors
Dirk Lambrecht Chief Executive Officer
Walter Scherz Chief Financial Officer
Paul Johann Hälg Chairman
Frank Schon Chief Technology Officer
Dirk Borghs COO & Head-Healthcare Solutions
