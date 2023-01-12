Dätwyler : Protecting Parenteral Drugs

Katie Falcone graduated with a B.S. degree in Biomedical Engineering from Drexel University in Philadelphia, PA. After finishing her undergraduate studies, she joined West Pharmaceutical Services where she served in several technical roles. In 2021 Katie graduated with her M.S.E. in Bioengineering from the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. Katie has focused both her career and educational pursuits around primary parenteral packaging systems from research and development to implementation in medical devices to scientific consultation to support commercialization. Katie joined Datwyler in 2021 as a Scientific Support Manager. She collaborates with pharmaceutical companies in the selection of parenteral packaging solutions for safe and efficacious drug-delivery.