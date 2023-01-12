Advanced search
Dätwyler : Protecting Parenteral Drugs

01/12/2023 | 04:40pm EST
Webinar series Protecting Parenteral Drugs: Addressing Industry Concerns and Solutions for Ensuring Drug Integrity and Patient Safety
Webinar | January 12, 2023

Datwyler will host a series of 5 webinars in 2023 focused on educating the industry on proven and reliable parenteral packaging solutions that protect drug integrity and ensure patient safety.

Jan 23, 2023
Protecting Parenteral Drugs - Webinar series 1/5

In this webcast, the importance of a patient-appropriate BL & GF profile and the importance of optimization for efficacious drug-delivery will be discussed.

10 a.m. (EST)
Prefilled syringes (PFS) are effective drug-delivery systems that are patient-friendly and conserve drug product. Though these systems offer clear advantages as a drug delivery platform, their designation as combination products offer additional regulatory challenges. As a combination product, the mechanical functionality of the syringe-elastomer system is an important consideration. An element to consider is the break-loose force (BL) and gliding force (GF) profile.

In this webcast, the importance of a patient-appropriate BL & GF profile and the importance of optimization for efficacious drug-delivery will be discussed, in addition to:

  • Factors that affect BLF & GF profiles

  • Force exertion considerations for different patient populations

  • Strategies for elastomer selection to optimize BL&GF profiles for consistent performance

  • Know the challenges faced by pharmaceutical companies when producing a PFS system

  • Understand how the interplay between elastomer, barrel, and silicone impacts functional behavior like the BLF & GF

  • Gain insight into interactions at the elastomer/ barrel interface and discuss elastomeric options that can help to improve consistency with BLF & GF curve

  • Quality/regulatory personnel in parenteral drug delivery

  • Formulation scientists and packaging engineers

  • Device development engineers and managers

  • Technical functions surrounding drug delivery systems

  • Extractable and leachable experts

  • Procurement professionals

Katie Falcone

Scientific Support Manager

katie.falcone@datwyler.com

Katie Falcone graduated with a B.S. degree in Biomedical Engineering from Drexel University in Philadelphia, PA. After finishing her undergraduate studies, she joined West Pharmaceutical Services where she served in several technical roles. In 2021 Katie graduated with her M.S.E. in Bioengineering from the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. Katie has focused both her career and educational pursuits around primary parenteral packaging systems from research and development to implementation in medical devices to scientific consultation to support commercialization. Katie joined Datwyler in 2021 as a Scientific Support Manager. She collaborates with pharmaceutical companies in the selection of parenteral packaging solutions for safe and efficacious drug-delivery.

Dätwyler Holding AG published this content on 12 January 2023


© Publicnow 2023
