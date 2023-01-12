Dätwyler : Protecting Parenteral Drugs

(#)Anchor
Understanding Break-loose & Glide Force Behavior in Prefilled Syringe Systems
Prefilled syringes (PFS) are effective drug-delivery systems that are patient-friendly and conserve drug product. Though these systems offer clear advantages as a drug delivery platform, their designation as combination products offer additional regulatory challenges. As a combination product, the mechanical functionality of the syringe-elastomer system is an important consideration. An element to consider is the break-loose force (BL) and gliding force (GF) profile.
In this webcast, the importance of a patient-appropriate BL & GF profile and the importance of optimization for efficacious drug-delivery will be discussed, in addition to:
Factors that affect BLF & GF profiles
Force exertion considerations for different patient populations
Strategies for elastomer selection to optimize BL&GF profiles for consistent performance
Quality/regulatory personnel in parenteral drug delivery
Formulation scientists and packaging engineers
Device development engineers and managers
Technical functions surrounding drug delivery systems
Extractable and leachable experts
Procurement professionals
Katie Falcone
Scientific Support Manager
katie.falcone@datwyler.com
Katie Falcone graduated with a B.S. degree in Biomedical Engineering from Drexel University in Philadelphia, PA. After finishing her undergraduate studies, she joined West Pharmaceutical Services where she served in several technical roles. In 2021 Katie graduated with her M.S.E. in Bioengineering from the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. Katie has focused both her career and educational pursuits around primary parenteral packaging systems from research and development to implementation in medical devices to scientific consultation to support commercialization. Katie joined Datwyler in 2021 as a Scientific Support Manager. She collaborates with pharmaceutical companies in the selection of parenteral packaging solutions for safe and efficacious drug-delivery.
