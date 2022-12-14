Advanced search
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dätwyler : Sealing solutions for e-powertrain applications are ever-evolving

12/14/2022 | 12:46am EST
Sealing solutions for e-powertrain applications are ever-evolving
Article by Peiwen Shi | December 14, 2022

As existing OEMs and new players in the mobility market continue to pursue and develop e-powertrains, we also, as a supplier of advanced sealing solutions, invest in innovative solutions to ensure we continue to support our customers. For battery electric vehicles (BEVs) there are many applications that require a different approach to legacy ICE alternatives. The most important area of focus for e-powertrains is the three-in-one assembly - the e-motor, transmission and inverter.

A wide variety of sealing solutions are required, as there are multiple surfaces that must be sealed effectively. As opposed to ICE applications, where these solutions are known, tried and tested over many years, in BEV alternatives each design can vary and must be carefully analyzed to ensure the correct material is applied for the desired purpose.

We have developed a number of options - from rubber, edge-bond and LSR (liquid silicone rubber) 2K (two component) gaskets, to O-rings and connector seals, which cover our customers' system-critical applications within e-powertrains.

Customized solutions for e-powertrain components

Gaskets are the most commonly deployed solution in BEV e-powertrains. We develop and co-engineer pure rubber, edge-bond or LSR options - some produced with a combination of thermoplastics and LSR using single and multi-component technology. There are also several fluid channels which require O-ring solutions, such as fluid outlet nozzles and filtration systems.

O-rings are also used in conjunction with the gearbox assembly and plugs on die castings. Drawing on our extensive in-house material expertise, we can rely on a large selection of elastomers for O-rings to seal practically all liquid and gaseous media and these solutions can be standardized to suit a wide variety of applications.

Innovation is key to ensuring our customers can drive e-powertrains forward and our focus has also been on the application of highly advanced multi-functional materials.

For example, for thermal and filtration systems we are in the process of discussing the use of Electroactive Polymer (EAP) technology as a sensor or actuator in this application and Thermal Interface Materials (TIMs) for use in rubber thermal pads to conduct heat from the electronics to a cooling plate.

Electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding materials have also been developed to protect sensitive electronics and sensors against higher voltages in the system and signal turbulence. The signal turbulence is very obvious, especially when the system is switched on or off under high voltage. Electric conductive material can be switched on or off and can help to minimize corrosion of the assembly caused by static that occurs as a result of high-speed rotation.

Project ETEMI™

Electrically and Thermally Conductive & EMI Shielding Materials. Scope of Datwyler's project ETEMI - a material matrix for new mobility applications.

Electrical
Conductivity

Electrically and Thermally Conductive Conventional Elastomer Compounds with EMI Shielding

Thermal
Conductivity

Thermally Conductive but Electrically Insulating Conventional Elastomer Compounds

EMI
Shielding

Compounds and Coatings Providing Electromagnetic Shielding

The materials we develop are possible due to decades of experience across multiple applications. We currently have a wide-ranging portfolio of over 800 proprietary recipes. In addition, our design, engineering and simulation capabilities ensure we can create and interpret complex data that leads to accurate and optimized part geometries.

This, coupled with our ability to deliver operational excellence when industrializing solutions, means from concept through to commercialization we have everything covered.

(#)Anchor Author
Peiwen Shi

Business Development Manager - Asia

peiwen.shi@datwyler.com
+86 510 85310500

As BEVs emerge as the new normal in mobility, how we ensure the safety, efficacy and longevity of e-powertrains will continue to present the industry with challenges.

For more information on how Datwyler can help with your e-powertrain project contact us.

Mobility

Datwyler Business Unit

mobility@datwyler.com
WeChat Mobility channel
Focus
Application

Disclaimer

Dätwyler Holding AG published this content on 14 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2022 05:45:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
