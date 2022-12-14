Dätwyler : Sealing solutions for e-powertrain applications are ever-evolving

For example, for thermal and filtration systems we are in the process of discussing the use of Electroactive Polymer (EAP) technology as a sensor or actuator in this application and Thermal Interface Materials (TIMs) for use in rubber thermal pads to conduct heat from the electronics to a cooling plate.

Electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding materials have also been developed to protect sensitive electronics and sensors against higher voltages in the system and signal turbulence. The signal turbulence is very obvious, especially when the system is switched on or off under high voltage. Electric conductive material can be switched on or off and can help to minimize corrosion of the assembly caused by static that occurs as a result of high-speed rotation.