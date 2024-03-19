The issue was led by Bank J. Safra Sarasin and was issued at a price of 100.017%. The bond will be paid out on 30 April 2024 and subsequently listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ISIN: CH1325037021).

Datwyler will use the proceeds of the bond for general business purposes, including the refinancing of the 0.625% bond 2018-2024 for CHF 150 million, which will be repaid on 30 May 2024. Thanks to the significant improvement in free cash flow, Datwyler will repay the remaining CHF 30 million of the previous bond from cash and cash equivalents, thereby further strengthening its balance sheet.