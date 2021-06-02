Log in
Dätwyler : Datwyler expands production capacities.

06/02/2021 | 12:55am EDT
Based on encouraging order intake and customer demands, Datwyler is further expanding production capacity for the Healthcare and Food & Beverage businesses. In response to high demand, logistics capacity for the online distributor Reichelt will also be increased with a new shipping center for around CHF 10 million. Overall, Datwyler expects to invest between CHF 120 million and CHF 130 million in the current financial year.

Disclaimer

Dätwyler Holding AG published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 04:54:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 145 M 1 276 M 1 276 M
Net income 2021 137 M 153 M 153 M
Net cash 2021 33,3 M 37,2 M 37,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 38,1x
Yield 2021 1,16%
Capitalization 5 228 M 5 840 M 5 826 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,54x
EV / Sales 2022 4,12x
Nbr of Employees 6 634
Free-Float 43,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dirk Lambrecht Chief Executive Officer
Walter Scherz Chief Financial Officer
Hanspeter Fässler Chairman
Neil Harrison Co-COO & Head-Technical Components Division
Torsten Maschke Co-COO & Head-Sealing Solutions Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DÄTWYLER HOLDING AG19.65%5 840
TSRC CORPORATION33.26%929
CHENGDU GUIBAO SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-12.61%927
SEMPERIT AGHOLDING49.59%914
ZHEJIANG DOUBLE ARROW RUBBER CO., LTD.4.44%562
WELLCALL HOLDINGS0.94%129