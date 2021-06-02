Dätwyler : Datwyler expands production capacities.

Based on encouraging order intake and customer demands, Datwyler is further expanding production capacity for the Healthcare and Food & Beverage businesses. In response to high demand, logistics capacity for the online distributor Reichelt will also be increased with a new shipping center for around CHF 10 million. Overall, Datwyler expects to invest between CHF 120 million and CHF 130 million in the current financial year.
