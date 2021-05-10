Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Dätwyler Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAE   CH0030486770

DÄTWYLER HOLDING AG

(DAE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dätwyler : Datwyler offers new feasibility check within 24 hours.

05/10/2021 | 09:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Datwyler is a leading supplier of high-quality, system-critical elastomer components for several markets. The Business Unit General Industry provides sealing solutions for demanding applications in power tools, valves, hydraulics and pneumatics, medical devices, aerospace, agriculture, and the process and drinking water industries. Based on leading core competencies in solution design, material know-how, and opera-tional excellence, Datwyler supports its customers as a co-engineering partner in the development and production of elastomer components.

Disclaimer

Dätwyler Holding AG published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 13:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DÄTWYLER HOLDING AG
09:12aDÄTWYLER  : Datwyler offers new feasibility check within 24 hours.
PU
05/04DÄTWYLER  : EAP Development Kit is available now.
PU
04/27DÄTWYLER  : Datwyler Swiss plant nominated for Green Business Award.
PU
04/23DÄTWYLER  : Datwyler awarded the EcoVadis silver rating for the third time in a ..
PU
04/19DÄTWYLER  : Join Datwyler at the Wearable Technologies Conference Europe 2021.
PU
04/06DÄTWYLER  : Datwyler establishes global production footprint for liquid silicone..
PU
03/25DÄTWYLER  : Change in the Executive Management of Datwyler.
PU
03/11DÄTWYLER HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/09DÄTWYLER  : Datwyler's AGM approves all board proposals.
PU
02/26DÄTWYLER  : CO₂ neutral electricity procurement. Datwyler moves forward!
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 140 M 1 268 M 1 268 M
Net income 2021 136 M 152 M 152 M
Net cash 2021 32,7 M 36,4 M 36,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 36,8x
Yield 2021 1,20%
Capitalization 5 015 M 5 558 M 5 576 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,37x
EV / Sales 2022 3,96x
Nbr of Employees 6 634
Free-Float 43,7%
Chart DÄTWYLER HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Dätwyler Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DÄTWYLER HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 298,40 CHF
Last Close Price 295,00 CHF
Spread / Highest target 11,5%
Spread / Average Target 1,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dirk Lambrecht Chief Executive Officer
Walter Scherz Chief Financial Officer
Hanspeter Fässler Chairman
Neil Harrison Co-COO & Head-Technical Components Division
Torsten Maschke Co-COO & Head-Sealing Solutions Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DÄTWYLER HOLDING AG14.79%5 558
TSRC CORPORATION58.15%1 094
SEMPERIT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT HOLDING45.88%886
CHENGDU GUIBAO SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-16.25%879
ZHEJIANG DOUBLE ARROW RUBBER CO., LTD.8.64%579
WELLCALL HOLDINGS0.00%128