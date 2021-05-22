|
Dätwyler : Join Datwyler at the API China 2021.
Disclaimer
Dätwyler Holding AG published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2021 11:18:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|All news about DÄTWYLER HOLDING AG
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
1 145 M
1 274 M
1 274 M
|Net income 2021
|
137 M
153 M
153 M
|Net cash 2021
|
33,3 M
37,1 M
37,1 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|37,1x
|Yield 2021
|1,19%
|
|Capitalization
|
5 092 M
5 670 M
5 668 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|4,42x
|EV / Sales 2022
|4,01x
|Nbr of Employees
|6 634
|Free-Float
|43,6%
|
|Chart DÄTWYLER HOLDING AG
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends DÄTWYLER HOLDING AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|6
|Average target price
|
299,40 CHF
|Last Close Price
|
299,50 CHF
|Spread / Highest target
|
9,85%
|Spread / Average Target
|
-0,03%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-16,5%