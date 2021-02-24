Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Dätwyler Holding AG    DAE   CH0030486770

DÄTWYLER HOLDING AG

(DAE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pandemic Preparedness: Ensuring a Robust Parenteral Packaging Supply Chain.

02/24/2021 | 02:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Pandemic Preparedness: Ensuring a Robust Parenteral Packaging Supply Chain.

For drug developers, being ready to develop and mass produce drugs for a pandemic situation is an essential part of their risk management strategy. But what about the packaging suppliers that create containers, stoppers, plungers, and seals to protect and deliver these vital drugs?

This webinar will discuss work that has been done to develop, manufacture, and distribute parenteral packaging components for the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, while also touching on the critical aspects to consider to prepare for a future pandemic or natural disaster scenario.

Disclaimer

Dätwyler Holding AG published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2021 07:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DÄTWYLER HOLDING AG
02:20aDÄTWYLER : Parenteral Packaging for Cartridges in Drug Delivery Devices.
PU
02:20aPANDEMIC PREPAREDNESS : Ensuring a Robust Parenteral Packaging Supply Chain.
PU
02/23DÄTWYLER : Mirabaud Securities Lifts Price Target on Daetwyler, Maintains Hold R..
MT
02/22DÄTWYLER : Looking to the Future of Parenteral Packaging.
PU
02/11DÄTWYLER : Datwyler is part of the new SIX ESG-Indices.
PU
02/11DÄTWYLER : Mirabaud Securities Lifts Price Target on Daetwyler, Maintains Hold R..
MT
02/10DÄTWYLER : Credit Suisse Lifts Price Target on Daetwyler, Maintains Outperform R..
MT
02/09GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Still reeling from Tesla’s announcement
02/09DÄTWYLER : Annual General Meeting 2021 Agenda
PU
02/09DÄTWYLER : Dätwyler FY20 Loss Grows Fourfold as Revenue Plunges
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 133 M 1 249 M 1 249 M
Net income 2021 136 M 149 M 149 M
Net cash 2021 41,0 M 45,2 M 45,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 34,1x
Yield 2021 1,30%
Capitalization 4 624 M 5 130 M 5 099 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,04x
EV / Sales 2022 3,68x
Nbr of Employees 6 634
Free-Float 43,7%
Chart DÄTWYLER HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Dätwyler Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DÄTWYLER HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 288,80 CHF
Last Close Price 272,00 CHF
Spread / Highest target 17,3%
Spread / Average Target 6,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dirk Lambrecht Chief Executive Officer
Walter Scherz Chief Financial Officer
Paul Johann Hälg Chairman
Neil Harrison Co-COO & Head-Technical Components Division
Torsten Maschke Co-COO & Head-Sealing Solutions Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DÄTWYLER HOLDING AG7.00%5 130
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION24.08%28 144
MICHELIN SCA13.15%26 005
SHANDONG LINGLONG TYRE CO., LTD.37.90%9 764
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.10.42%5 946
HANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.29.70%5 750
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ