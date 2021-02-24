Pandemic Preparedness: Ensuring a Robust Parenteral Packaging Supply Chain.

For drug developers, being ready to develop and mass produce drugs for a pandemic situation is an essential part of their risk management strategy. But what about the packaging suppliers that create containers, stoppers, plungers, and seals to protect and deliver these vital drugs?

This webinar will discuss work that has been done to develop, manufacture, and distribute parenteral packaging components for the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, while also touching on the critical aspects to consider to prepare for a future pandemic or natural disaster scenario.