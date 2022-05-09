Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Dave Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAVE   US23834J1025

DAVE INC.

(DAVE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/09 10:26:43 am EDT
2.985 USD   -7.59%
Canada's RBC to hike base salaries of some employees by 3%

05/09/2022 | 10:00am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Financial institutions in the financial district of Toronto

(Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada on Monday unveiled a slew of employee benefits including a 3% mid-year increase in the base salary of some staff to ease the pressure from a jump in living costs.

The move by the country's biggest bank comes at a time when the sector has embarked on a hiring spree to boost digital capabilities despite a tight labor market and rising inflation.

RBC employees in grades nine through 12 will be eligible for the salary increase that will take effect from July, Chief Executive Officer Dave McKay said in a statement.

The bank will also enhance family benefits for fertility, surrogacy and adoption services in Canada and increase its contributions to employee pension plans over two years from 2023, it said.

The moves total up to C$200 million ($154.76 million) in investments, RBC said.

($1 = 1.2923 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 203 M - -
Net income 2022 -83,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -14,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 202 M 1 202 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,93x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,60x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 64,6%
Technical analysis trends DAVE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,23 $
Average target price 3,75 $
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jason Wilk Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kyle Beilman Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Chien-Liang Chou Executive Vice President-Engineering
Jessica Vaughan Operations Manager
Brendan Carroll Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAVE INC.-68.49%1 309
INTUIT INC.-38.48%115 914
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-9.97%61 440
ADYEN N.V.-38.67%48 428
WORLDLINE-23.61%11 078
KAKAO PAY CORP.-43.95%10 169