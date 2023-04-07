Dave A : Shareholder Director Nominations - Form 8-K

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2of this chapter).

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-Kfiling is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Item 5.08. Shareholder Director Nominations

The information in Item 8.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-Kis incorporated by reference into this Item 5.08, to the extent applicable.

Item 8.01. Other Events

The Board of Directors of Dave Inc. (the "Company") has established that the Company's 2023 annual meeting of stockholders (the "2023 Annual Meeting") will be held on Friday, June 9, 2023. Stockholders of record at the close of business on April 28, 2023, and only such stockholders, will be entitled to notice of and to vote at the 2023 Annual Meeting. The time and location of the 2023 Annual Meeting will be as set forth in the Company's definitive proxy statement for the 2023 Annual Meeting.

Pursuant to Rule 14a-5(f)and Rule 14a-8promulgated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), stockholders of the Company who wish to have a proposal considered for inclusion in the Company's proxy materials for the 2023 Annual Meeting must comply with the requirements set forth in Rule 14a-8,including with respect to the subject matter of the proposal, and must deliver the proposal and all required documentation to the Company a reasonable time before the Company begins to print and send its proxy materials for the meeting. For the purposes of the 2023 Annual Meeting, the Company has determined that April 17, 2023 is a reasonable time before the Company plans to begin printing and mailing its proxy materials. The public announcement of an adjournment or postponement of the date of the 2023 Annual Meeting will not commence a new time period (or extend any time period) for giving the notice under the Company's bylaws (the "Bylaws") or submitting a proposal pursuant to Rule 14a-8.Additionally, any such stockholder proposal must comply with the provisions contained in the Bylaws relating to stockholder proposals.

In accordance with the Bylaws, because the 2023 Annual Meeting will be held more than 30 days prior to the anniversary of the Company's 2022 annual meeting of stockholders, in order for a stockholder entitled to vote to bring a proposal or submit a nominee for director at the 2023 Annual Meeting, such stockholder must give notice to the Company of such proposal or nominee and such notice by such stockholder must be received no later than the close of business on the 10th day following the day on which public announcement of the date of the 2023 Annual Meeting is first made or sent by the Company. Accordingly, notice of stockholder proposals or nominations for director for the 2023 Annual Meeting, including any notice under Rule 14a-19of the Exchange Act, must be received no later than 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on April 17, 2023. In addition, any stockholder who intends to solicit proxies in support of director nominees other than those nominees nominated by the Company must also comply with the additional requirements of Rule 14a-19(b)of the Exchange Act.

Proposals and notices must be in writing and addressed to 1265 South Cochran Avenue, Los Angeles, California 90069, Attn: Secretary, and must also comply with the requirements set forth in the rules and regulations of the Exchange Act, including, without limitation, Rules 14a-8and 14a-19,and the Bylaws.