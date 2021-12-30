Davicom Semiconductor : As requested by TWSE to announce Davicom's recent financial information due to abnormal stock exchange

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/30 2.Cause of occurrence:Requested by TWSE to announce relevant information. 3.Financial and business information: Period Month Quarter Most Recent Four Quarters Accum. ====== ============= ==== ============== ==== ============== Recent Month YOY Recent Quarter YOY Item�@ Nov. 2021 % 3Q21 % 4Q20-3Q21 (IFRS Unaudited) (IFRS Audited) (IFRS Audited) ====== ============= ==== ============== ==== ============== Operating Revenue 21.86 12.39% 77.02 34.77% 280.88 (Mil.) Pre-tax income 4.82 34.64% 24.90 291.51% 68.92 (Mil.) Net Income 4.12 35.53% 20.89 272.37% 60.03 (Mil.) EPS 0.05 25.00% 0.26 271.43% 0.74 (NT$) 4.Any matters regarding to ��Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for verification and disclosure of material information of companies with listed securities�� article 4 that need to be specified:None 5.Any matters regarding to ��Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for verification and disclosure of material information of companies with listed securities�� article 11 that need to be specified:None 6.Please inquiry the items of financial Information on the website of MOPS, and the paths as follow: (1)Current sales revenue/income(loss): Summaries>Financial Information applicable after adopting IFRSs (2)Historic sales revenue per month: Operating Statements>Monthly Sales Revenue> Statement of Sales Revenue(after adopting IFRSs) (3)Historic income or loss(audited/reviewed by the CPA): Financial Statements> FINANCIAL STATEMENT after adopting IFRSs>Balance Sheet/Income Statement (4)Historic income or loss (self-assessed): Operating Statements>Self-assessed income or loss: 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None