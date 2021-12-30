Davicom Semiconductor : As requested by TWSE to announce Davicom's recent financial information due to abnormal stock exchange
12/30/2021 | 03:27am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: DAVICOM SEMICONDUCTOR,INC.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/12/30
Time of announcement
15:41:31
Subject
As requested by TWSE to announce Davicom's recent
financial information due to abnormal stock exchange
Date of events
2021/12/30
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/30
2.Cause of occurrence:Requested by TWSE to announce relevant information.
3.Financial and business information:
Period Month Quarter Most Recent Four
Quarters Accum.
====== ============= ==== ============== ==== ==============
Recent Month YOY Recent Quarter YOY
Item�@ Nov. 2021 % 3Q21 % 4Q20-3Q21
(IFRS Unaudited) (IFRS Audited) (IFRS Audited)
====== ============= ==== ============== ==== ==============
Operating
Revenue 21.86 12.39% 77.02 34.77% 280.88
(Mil.)
Pre-tax
income 4.82 34.64% 24.90 291.51% 68.92
(Mil.)
Net Income 4.12 35.53% 20.89 272.37% 60.03
(Mil.)
EPS 0.05 25.00% 0.26 271.43% 0.74
(NT$)
4.Any matters regarding to ��Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for
verification and disclosure of material information of companies with
listed securities�� article 4 that need to be specified:None
5.Any matters regarding to ��Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for
verification and disclosure of material information of companies with
listed securities�� article 11 that need to be specified:None
6.Please inquiry the items of financial Information on the website of MOPS,
and the paths as follow:
(1)Current sales revenue/income(loss):
Summaries>Financial Information applicable after adopting IFRSs
(2)Historic sales revenue per month:
Operating Statements>Monthly Sales Revenue>
Statement of Sales Revenue(after adopting IFRSs)
(3)Historic income or loss(audited/reviewed by the CPA):
Financial Statements>
FINANCIAL STATEMENT after adopting IFRSs>Balance Sheet/Income Statement
(4)Historic income or loss (self-assessed):
Operating Statements>Self-assessed income or loss:
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
DAVICOM semiconductor Inc. published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 08:26:05 UTC.