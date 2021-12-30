Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Davicom Semiconductor, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3094   TW0003094009

DAVICOM SEMICONDUCTOR, INC.

(3094)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Davicom Semiconductor : As requested by TWSE to announce Davicom's recent financial information due to abnormal stock exchange

12/30/2021 | 03:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: DAVICOM SEMICONDUCTOR,INC.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/12/30 Time of announcement 15:41:31
Subject 
 As requested by TWSE to announce Davicom's recent
financial information due to abnormal stock exchange
Date of events 2021/12/30 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/30
2.Cause of occurrence:Requested by TWSE to announce relevant information.
3.Financial and business information:
Period        Month                     Quarter             Most Recent Four
                                                            Quarters Accum.
======    =============     ====    ==============   ====   ==============
          Recent Month      YOY     Recent Quarter   YOY
Item�@       Nov. 2021        %         3Q21           %       4Q20-3Q21
          (IFRS Unaudited)         (IFRS Audited)           (IFRS Audited)
======    =============     ====    ==============   ====   ==============
Operating
Revenue       21.86        12.39%      77.02        34.77%      280.88
(Mil.)

Pre-tax
income        4.82         34.64%      24.90        291.51%      68.92
(Mil.)

Net Income    4.12         35.53%      20.89        272.37%      60.03
(Mil.)

EPS           0.05         25.00%       0.26        271.43%      0.74
(NT$)
4.Any matters regarding to ��Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for
  verification and disclosure of material information of companies with
  listed securities�� article 4 that need to be specified:None
5.Any matters regarding to ��Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for
  verification and disclosure of material information of companies with
  listed securities�� article 11 that need to be specified:None
6.Please inquiry the items of financial Information on the website of MOPS,
and the paths as follow:
(1)Current sales revenue/income(loss):
Summaries>Financial Information applicable after adopting IFRSs
(2)Historic sales revenue per month:
Operating Statements>Monthly Sales Revenue>
Statement of Sales Revenue(after adopting IFRSs)
(3)Historic income or loss(audited/reviewed by the CPA):
Financial Statements>
FINANCIAL STATEMENT after adopting IFRSs>Balance Sheet/Income Statement
(4)Historic income or loss (self-assessed):
Operating Statements>Self-assessed income or loss:
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

DAVICOM semiconductor Inc. published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 08:26:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DAVICOM SEMICONDUCTOR, INC.
03:27aDAVICOM SEMICONDUCTOR : As requested by TWSE to announce Davicom's recent financial inform..
PU
11/09Davicom Semiconductor, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mon..
CI
11/09The Company's 2021 third quarter consolidated financial statements have been approved b..
PU
11/05Davicom Earnings Conference-The company's business operations and prospects.
PU
08/10Davicom Semiconductor, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June ..
CI
07/13Davicom Semiconductor, Inc. Approves Cash Dividend, Payable on August 19, 2021
CI
04/26Davicom Semiconductor, Inc. Proposes Cash Dividend for the Year Ended December 31, 2020
CI
04/25Davicom Semiconductor, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March ..
CI
02/26Davicom Semiconductor, Inc. Proposes Cash Dividend for 2020
CI
2020Davicom Semiconductor, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended Septem..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 234 M 8,44 M 8,44 M
Net income 2020 33,5 M 1,21 M 1,21 M
Net cash 2020 618 M 22,3 M 22,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 56,5x
Yield 2020 3,47%
Capitalization 3 763 M 136 M 136 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,55x
EV / Sales 2020 5,42x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,3%
Chart DAVICOM SEMICONDUCTOR, INC.
Duration : Period :
Davicom Semiconductor, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAVICOM SEMICONDUCTOR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ting Hao Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chun Chun Yang Chief Financial Officer, Spokesman & IR Contact
Chang Yu Weng Independent Director
Jen Chih Huang Independent Director
Niang Shou Wei Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAVICOM SEMICONDUCTOR, INC.99.78%136
MEDIATEK INC.58.63%67 566
SANAN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.32.17%25 791
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.2.28%25 790
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.58.73%19 920
SILERGY CORP.112.03%17 132