Davicom Semiconductor : The Company's consolidated financial statements of first half of fiscal year 2022 have been approved by the Board of Directors.
08/09/2022 | 05:26am EDT
Provided by: DAVICOM SEMICONDUCTOR,INC.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/08/09
Time of announcement
15:00:37
Subject
The Company's consolidated financial statements of
first half of fiscal year 2022 have been approved by the
Board of Directors.
Date of events
2022/08/09
To which item it meets
paragraph 31
Statement
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
directors:2022/08/09
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/08/09
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2022/01/01~2022/06/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):157111
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):113786
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):38892
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):49631
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):38305
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):38305
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):0.47
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):1224798
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):216266
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):1008532
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A
