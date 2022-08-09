Log in
    3094   TW0003094009

DAVICOM SEMICONDUCTOR, INC.

(3094)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-07
26.90 TWD   +0.56%
05:26aDAVICOM SEMICONDUCTOR : The Company's consolidated financial statements of first half of fiscal year 2022 have been approved by the Board of Directors.
PU
07/12DAVICOM SEMICONDUCTOR : Announcement of the company's record date of ex-dividend and the latest payout ratio
PU
07/01DAVICOM SEMICONDUCTOR : The record date of the company transferring treasury stock of employee subscription
PU
Davicom Semiconductor : The Company's consolidated financial statements of first half of fiscal year 2022 have been approved by the Board of Directors.

08/09/2022 | 05:26am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: DAVICOM SEMICONDUCTOR,INC.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/09 Time of announcement 15:00:37
Subject 
 The Company's consolidated financial statements of
first half of fiscal year 2022 have been approved by the
Board of Directors.
Date of events 2022/08/09 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2022/08/09
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/08/09
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2022/01/01~2022/06/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):157111
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):113786
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):38892
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):49631
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):38305
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):38305
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):0.47
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):1224798
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):216266
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):1008532
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A

Disclaimer

DAVICOM semiconductor Inc. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 09:25:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
