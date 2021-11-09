The Company's 2021 third quarter consolidated financial statements have been approved by the Board of Directors.Q3 EPS NT$0.26.

Statement

1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of directors:2021/11/09 2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2021/11/09 3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX): 2021/01/01~2021/09/30 4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):218030 5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):153271 6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):45453 7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):60542 8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):51560 9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):51560 10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (NTD):0.63 11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):1153761 12.Total liabilities end of the period (thousand NTD):125838 13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the period (thousand NTD):1027923 14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None