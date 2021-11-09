Log in
    3094   TW0003094009

DAVICOM SEMICONDUCTOR, INC.

(3094)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

The Company's 2021 third quarter consolidated financial statements have been approved by the Board of Directors.Q3 EPS NT$0.26.

11/09/2021 | 02:03am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: DAVICOM SEMICONDUCTOR,INC.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/11/09 Time of announcement 14:54:30
Subject 
 The Company's 2021 third quarter consolidated
financial statements have been approved by the Board
of Directors.Q3 EPS NT$0.26.
Date of events 2021/11/09 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2021/11/09
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2021/11/09
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/01/01~2021/09/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):218030
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):153271
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):45453
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):60542
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):51560
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):51560
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):0.63
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):1153761
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):125838
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):1027923
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

DAVICOM semiconductor Inc. published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 07:02:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 234 M 8,42 M 8,42 M
Net income 2020 33,5 M 1,21 M 1,21 M
Net cash 2020 618 M 22,3 M 22,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 56,5x
Yield 2020 3,47%
Capitalization 2 648 M 95,1 M 95,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,55x
EV / Sales 2020 5,42x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,3%
Chart DAVICOM SEMICONDUCTOR, INC.
Duration : Period :
Davicom Semiconductor, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAVICOM SEMICONDUCTOR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ting Hao Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chun Chun Yang Chief Financial Officer, Spokesman & IR Contact
Chang Yu Weng Independent Director
Jen Chih Huang Independent Director
Niang Shou Wei Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAVICOM SEMICONDUCTOR, INC.40.56%95
MEDIATEK INC.31.19%53 741
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.9.74%27 083
SANAN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.29.06%24 494
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.63.10%20 546
SILERGY CORP.95.02%16 609