By Andrea Figueras

Davide Campari-Milano said it raised 1.2 billion euros ($1.31 billion) through a discounted share offering and an issue of convertible bonds to fund its planned acquisition of the owner of Courvoisier cognac and strengthen its finances.

The Italian distiller said Wednesday that the shares were placed at EUR9.33 each, which compares with Campari's closing share price on Tuesday of EUR9.93, amounting to EUR650 million.

New shares, which represent 5.6% of Campari's issued and outstanding ordinary share capital, will confer the same rights, including dividend rights, as the existing ordinary shares.

Campari will raise EUR550 million with the bonds, which have a maturity of five years, the company said.

In December, the company said that it had entered into exclusive negotiations with Beam Suntory to acquire Beam Holding France, which owns Courvoisier cognac for up to $1.32 billion.

Write to Andrea Figueras at andrea.figueras@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-10-24 0321ET