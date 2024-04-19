(Alliance News) - Campari NV announced Friday that it has inaugurated its new bottling line in Novi Ligure, entirely dedicated to Aperol, to support growing global demand in the aperitif segment.

The overall investment on that plant, where 29 percent of the total volumes distributed by the group were produced in 2023, is part of the global production expansion plan announced in 2022 and will reach EUR75 million upon completion in 2025.

The new 6,500 square meters of floor space is in addition to the existing 60,700 square meters of covered area, the company points out in a note.

Campari is up 0.7 percent to EUR9.45 per share.

