(Alliance News) - Campari NV announced Wednesday morning that it has successfully placed both EUR650 million of new shares and a EUR550 million bond maturing in 2029, for a total of EUR1.2 billion raised.

The two transactions had been announced Tuesday evening and were completed within hours. They were also used by Campari to finance the acquisition of Courvoisier, announced in mid-December.

The new shares represent 5.6 percent of the company's capital and have a par value of EUR0.01 each.

As for the bonds, each bond has a nominal value of EUR100,000, the coupon is 2.375%, and the first one will be paid on July 17 this year, then it will go on semi-annually. The initial conversion price has been set at EUR12.3623, incorporating a 33% premium applied to the reference share price.

Initially, each bond will be convertible into 8,089 shares of the underlying bond, for a total issuance of 44.5 million shares, representing 3.8 percent of Campari's issued and outstanding ordinary share capital and 3.6 percent of Campari's issued and outstanding ordinary share capital following the completion of the placement.

