March 26, 2024 at 11:40 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Campari NV announced Tuesday that EUR550 million 2.375 percent senior unsecured convertible bonds maturing in 2029 have been admitted to trading at Euronext Access Milan, the multilateral trading system managed by Borsa Italiana Spa.

Trading is scheduled to start on March 27.

Campari trades in the green by 0.7 percent at EUR9.19 per share.

