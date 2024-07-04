Campari: share price rises, UBS remains Buy
UBS reaffirms its 'buy' recommendation on Campari, as well as its price target of 12 euros, a target which implies a potential upside of 38% for the share of the Italian spirits house, which operates brands such as Campari, Aperol and Grand Marnier.
While the broker expects second-quarter organic sales growth of 6.4%, slightly below consensus due to less favorable weather in Europe, he believes this is in line with or above buyers' expectations.
