(Alliance News) - Campari NV announced Tuesday that from Dec. 19 to Dec. 23, 2022, it bought back 539,679 of its own shares at an average price of EUR9.6084 per share for a total value of about EUR5.1 million.

Campari NV on Monday finished in the green by 0.3 percent at EUR9.61 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

