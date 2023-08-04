Davide Campari-Milano N.V. is one of the Italian's leading producers and distributors of spirits and wines. The activity is organized around three product families: - spirits: rhums, vodkas, tequilas, whiskies, liqueurs, etc. (Campari, SKYY Vodka, Cynar, Aperol, Cabo Wabo, CampariSoda, Glen Grant, Ouzo 12, X-Rated, Dreher, Old Eight and Drury's brands); - wines: Liebfraumilch, Cinzano, Mondoro, Riccadonna, Sella & Mosca and Teruzzi & Puthod brands; - non-alcoholic beverages: aperitifs (Crodino brand), sodas (LemonSoda, OranSoda, PelmoSoda and TonicSoda) and mineral water (Crodo). At the end of 2022, the group had 22 production sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Southern Europe/Middle East/Africa (27.7%), Americas (45.6%), Northern Europe/Central Europe/Eastern Europe (19.4%) and Asia/Pacific (7.3%).