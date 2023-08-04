Davide Campari - Milano N.V.
Davide Campari - Milano N.V.

Below you will find information from the register issued capital. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction04 aug 2023
Issuing institutionDavide Campari - Milano N.V.
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Total capital allocation
Month Total placed capital Total votes
MonthTotal placed capital36.093.825,54 EUR Total votes3.609.382.554,00
Previous notification
Type stock ISIN Nominal value Total placed Votes per stock Number certified
Type stockGewoon aandeel ISINNL0015435975 Disclosure0,01 Previous notification1.161.600.000 Total votes1,00 Nominal value0
Type stockSpecial Voting Shares ISINDisclosure0,01 Previous notification665.718.342 Total votes1,00 Nominal value0
New notification
Type stock ISIN Nominal value Total placed Votes per stock Number certified
DisclosureGewoon aandeel Type stockNL0015435975 ISIN0,01 Nominal value1.161.600.000 Total placed1,00 Votes per stock0
DisclosureSpecial Voting Shares Type stockISIN0,01 Nominal value71.696.938 Total placed1,00 Votes per stock0
DisclosureSpecial Voting Shares B Type stockISIN0,04 Nominal value594.021.404 Total placed4,00 Votes per stock0

Date last update: 04 August 2023

Disclaimer

Davide Campari - Milano NV published this content on 04 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2023 19:08:02 UTC.