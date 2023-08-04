Davide Campari - Milano N.V.
Davide Campari - Milano N.V.
Below you will find information from the register issued capital. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction04 aug 2023
Issuing institutionDavide Campari - Milano N.V.
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Previous result
Next result
Total capital allocation
|Month
|Total placed capital
|Total votes
|Month
|Total placed capital36.093.825,54 EUR
|Total votes3.609.382.554,00
Previous notification
|Type stock
|ISIN
|Nominal value
|Total placed
|Votes per stock
|Number certified
|Type stockGewoon aandeel
|ISINNL0015435975
|Disclosure0,01
|Previous notification1.161.600.000
|Total votes1,00
|Nominal value0
|Type stockSpecial Voting Shares
|ISIN
|Disclosure0,01
|Previous notification665.718.342
|Total votes1,00
|Nominal value0
New notification
|Type stock
|ISIN
|Nominal value
|Total placed
|Votes per stock
|Number certified
|DisclosureGewoon aandeel
|Type stockNL0015435975
|ISIN0,01
|Nominal value1.161.600.000
|Total placed1,00
|Votes per stock0
|DisclosureSpecial Voting Shares
|Type stock
|ISIN0,01
|Nominal value71.696.938
|Total placed1,00
|Votes per stock0
|DisclosureSpecial Voting Shares B
|Type stock
|ISIN0,04
|Nominal value594.021.404
|Total placed4,00
|Votes per stock0
Date last update: 04 August 2023
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Davide Campari - Milano NV published this content on 04 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2023 19:08:02 UTC.