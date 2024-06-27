Davide Campari - Milano N.V.
Davide Campari - Milano N.V.

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Registration date27 jun 2024 - 09:16
Statutory nameDavide Campari - Milano N.V.
TitleClarification Note
Previous result
Next result
Related downloads
202406270000000006_20240626 Clarification Note.pdf(opens in a new window)
202406270000000006_20240626 Lagfin Press Release.pdf(opens in a new window)

Date last update: 27 June 2024

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Davide Campari - Milano NV published this content on 27 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2024 09:04:06 UTC.