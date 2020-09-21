Davide Campari Milano N : Notification of share buyback

Notification of share buyback

Sesto San Giovanni, September 21th, 2020 - In compliance with the authorization approved by the Shareholder meeting held on March 27th, 2020, mainly to be used to service the stock option plans, Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (LEI code 213800ED5AN2J56N6Z02) announces that between September 14th, 2020 and September 18th, 2020 it bought back, on the regulated market (MTA) managed by Borsa Italiana, 692,011 own shares at an average price of € 9.2794 per share for a total amount of € 6,421,420.90.

The transactions have been executed by UBS Europe SE, (LEI code W22LROWP2IHZNBB6K528).

Here below a breakdown of the transactions (Campari - ISIN NL0015435975) on a daily basis and attached a detailed list of transactions carried out in the above-mentioned period:

Date No. of shares Average price Total amount bought back € € 14/09/2020 92,964 9.1386 849,560.81 15/09/2020 112,354 9.1299 1,025,780.78 16/09/2020 117,313 9.3111 1,092,313.07 17/09/2020 120,226 9.3097 1,119,267.99 18/09/2020 249,154 9.3697 2,334,498.23

