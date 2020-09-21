Log in
DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO N.V.

DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO N.V.

(CPR)
  
Davide Campari Milano N : Notification of share buyback

09/21/2020 | 12:55pm EDT

Notification of share buyback

Sesto San Giovanni, September 21th, 2020 - In compliance with the authorization approved by the Shareholder meeting held on March 27th, 2020, mainly to be used to service the stock option plans, Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (LEI code 213800ED5AN2J56N6Z02) announces that between September 14th, 2020 and September 18th, 2020 it bought back, on the regulated market (MTA) managed by Borsa Italiana, 692,011 own shares at an average price of € 9.2794 per share for a total amount of € 6,421,420.90.

The transactions have been executed by UBS Europe SE, (LEI code W22LROWP2IHZNBB6K528).

Here below a breakdown of the transactions (Campari - ISIN NL0015435975) on a daily basis and attached a detailed list of transactions carried out in the above-mentioned period:

Date

No. of shares

Average price

Total amount

bought back

14/09/2020

92,964

9.1386

849,560.81

15/09/2020

112,354

9.1299

1,025,780.78

16/09/2020

117,313

9.3111

1,092,313.07

17/09/2020

120,226

9.3097

1,119,267.99

18/09/2020

249,154

9.3697

2,334,498.23

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Investor Relations

Tel. +39 02 6225 832

Email: investor.relations@campari.com

http://www.camparigroup.com/en/investor

http://www.camparigroup.com/en

attachment to follow

Page 1 of 23

Date

Hour

A/V

Currency

Price

No.of shares

14/09/2020

16:27:57

A

EUR

9,165

1645

14/09/2020

16:27:57

A

EUR

9,165

69

14/09/2020

16:27:57

A

EUR

9,165

33

14/09/2020

16:27:22

A

EUR

9,156

106

14/09/2020

16:25:31

A

EUR

9,157

1172

14/09/2020

16:23:04

A

EUR

9,152

1232

14/09/2020

16:19:23

A

EUR

9,136

1150

14/09/2020

16:19:18

A

EUR

9,136

1041

14/09/2020

16:18:43

A

EUR

9,139

314

14/09/2020

16:17:28

A

EUR

9,138

296

14/09/2020

16:12:51

A

EUR

9,129

1077

14/09/2020

16:07:14

A

EUR

9,128

1152

14/09/2020

16:04:22

A

EUR

9,135

250

14/09/2020

16:04:22

A

EUR

9,135

809

14/09/2020

16:00:00

A

EUR

9,135

850

14/09/2020

15:59:58

A

EUR

9,137

213

14/09/2020

15:59:58

A

EUR

9,137

979

14/09/2020

15:59:58

A

EUR

9,139

1076

14/09/2020

15:59:28

A

EUR

9,136

80

14/09/2020

15:53:04

A

EUR

9,136

1160

14/09/2020

15:52:42

A

EUR

9,137

1

14/09/2020

15:50:45

A

EUR

9,142

1226

14/09/2020

15:46:01

A

EUR

9,148

1180

14/09/2020

15:43:23

A

EUR

9,149

119

14/09/2020

15:43:23

A

EUR

9,149

212

14/09/2020

15:43:23

A

EUR

9,149

800

14/09/2020

15:41:18

A

EUR

9,144

218

14/09/2020

15:41:18

A

EUR

9,144

1

14/09/2020

15:41:18

A

EUR

9,144

251

14/09/2020

15:39:45

A

EUR

9,141

2

14/09/2020

15:39:45

A

EUR

9,141

1

14/09/2020

15:37:58

A

EUR

9,141

183

14/09/2020

15:37:58

A

EUR

9,141

231

14/09/2020

15:37:18

A

EUR

9,14

1013

14/09/2020

15:30:27

A

EUR

9,141

850

14/09/2020

15:28:18

A

EUR

9,14

580

14/09/2020

15:21:06

A

EUR

9,143

460

14/09/2020

15:21:06

A

EUR

9,142

700

14/09/2020

15:21:06

A

EUR

9,142

623

14/09/2020

15:19:36

A

EUR

9,142

495

14/09/2020

15:13:51

A

EUR

9,131

617

14/09/2020

15:13:51

A

EUR

9,131

92

Page 2 of 23

14/09/2020

15:13:34

A

EUR

9,131

471

14/09/2020

15:12:46

A

EUR

9,134

247

14/09/2020

15:12:46

A

EUR

9,134

900

14/09/2020

15:07:58

A

EUR

9,139

278

14/09/2020

15:07:58

A

EUR

9,139

36

14/09/2020

15:07:58

A

EUR

9,139

1036

14/09/2020

15:07:46

A

EUR

9,137

521

14/09/2020

15:02:58

A

EUR

9,13

93

14/09/2020

15:02:58

A

EUR

9,13

800

14/09/2020

15:02:58

A

EUR

9,13

274

14/09/2020

14:56:46

A

EUR

9,137

1235

14/09/2020

14:51:00

A

EUR

9,121

1147

14/09/2020

14:44:56

A

EUR

9,124

382

14/09/2020

14:44:56

A

EUR

9,124

688

14/09/2020

14:42:10

A

EUR

9,122

1182

14/09/2020

14:37:47

A

EUR

9,12

1025

14/09/2020

14:33:04

A

EUR

9,133

781

14/09/2020

14:32:49

A

EUR

9,133

422

14/09/2020

14:29:54

A

EUR

9,144

1135

14/09/2020

14:19:41

A

EUR

9,136

1211

14/09/2020

14:16:12

A

EUR

9,139

205

14/09/2020

14:16:12

A

EUR

9,139

800

14/09/2020

14:16:12

A

EUR

9,139

221

14/09/2020

14:04:48

A

EUR

9,137

1224

14/09/2020

14:04:48

A

EUR

9,137

383

14/09/2020

14:04:48

A

EUR

9,137

602

14/09/2020

14:04:21

A

EUR

9,137

76

14/09/2020

13:59:51

A

EUR

9,144

992

14/09/2020

13:51:15

A

EUR

9,152

950

14/09/2020

13:43:39

A

EUR

9,149

1210

14/09/2020

13:37:11

A

EUR

9,15

1024

14/09/2020

13:27:50

A

EUR

9,136

1073

14/09/2020

13:20:15

A

EUR

9,15

991

14/09/2020

13:06:06

A

EUR

9,138

550

14/09/2020

13:06:06

A

EUR

9,138

502

14/09/2020

12:57:07

A

EUR

9,134

1028

14/09/2020

12:52:21

A

EUR

9,128

1144

14/09/2020

12:45:51

A

EUR

9,117

243

14/09/2020

12:45:51

A

EUR

9,116

750

14/09/2020

12:36:40

A

EUR

9,118

623

14/09/2020

12:36:40

A

EUR

9,118

584

14/09/2020

12:32:02

A

EUR

9,11

1172

14/09/2020

12:29:40

A

EUR

9,121

1091

Page 3 of 23

14/09/2020

12:29:40

A

EUR

9,121

1152

14/09/2020

12:20:33

A

EUR

9,111

1077

14/09/2020

12:14:34

A

EUR

9,139

1114

14/09/2020

12:14:34

A

EUR

9,139

44

14/09/2020

11:58:45

A

EUR

9,15

1204

14/09/2020

11:55:23

A

EUR

9,149

1165

14/09/2020

11:41:28

A

EUR

9,127

1144

14/09/2020

11:36:48

A

EUR

9,128

206

14/09/2020

11:36:48

A

EUR

9,128

859

14/09/2020

11:22:31

A

EUR

9,122

119

14/09/2020

11:22:31

A

EUR

9,122

950

14/09/2020

11:22:31

A

EUR

9,122

1232

14/09/2020

11:21:58

A

EUR

9,124

6

14/09/2020

11:21:58

A

EUR

9,124

6

14/09/2020

11:16:29

A

EUR

9,12

255

14/09/2020

11:16:29

A

EUR

9,12

788

14/09/2020

11:16:29

A

EUR

9,122

399

14/09/2020

11:16:29

A

EUR

9,122

800

14/09/2020

11:10:53

A

EUR

9,148

1135

14/09/2020

11:00:00

A

EUR

9,142

1146

14/09/2020

10:51:06

A

EUR

9,136

1162

14/09/2020

10:45:07

A

EUR

9,139

361

14/09/2020

10:45:07

A

EUR

9,138

1077

14/09/2020

10:38:27

A

EUR

9,144

1115

14/09/2020

10:36:04

A

EUR

9,14

1099

14/09/2020

10:32:16

A

EUR

9,147

1117

14/09/2020

10:13:04

A

EUR

9,15

395

14/09/2020

10:13:04

A

EUR

9,149

750

14/09/2020

10:13:04

A

EUR

9,152

378

14/09/2020

10:13:04

A

EUR

9,151

750

14/09/2020

10:05:39

A

EUR

9,144

1000

14/09/2020

09:52:16

A

EUR

9,134

1079

14/09/2020

09:40:13

A

EUR

9,141

1111

14/09/2020

09:32:14

A

EUR

9,148

990

14/09/2020

09:21:54

A

EUR

9,152

1026

14/09/2020

09:04:31

A

EUR

9,158

164

14/09/2020

09:04:31

A

EUR

9,158

1000

14/09/2020

09:04:31

A

EUR

9,158

1061

14/09/2020

08:54:22

A

EUR

9,149

1031

14/09/2020

08:46:42

A

EUR

9,137

737

14/09/2020

08:46:42

A

EUR

9,137

380

14/09/2020

08:36:17

A

EUR

9,134

1123

14/09/2020

08:29:17

A

EUR

9,158

1233

Page 4 of 23

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Davide Campari - Milano NV published this content on 21 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2020 16:54:05 UTC
