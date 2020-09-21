Davide Campari Milano N : Notification of share buyback
Sesto San Giovanni, September 21 th , 2020 - In compliance with the authorization approved by the Shareholder meeting held on March 27 th, 2020, mainly to be used to service the stock option plans, Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (LEI code 213800ED5AN2J56N6Z02) announces that between September 14 th, 2020 and September 18 th, 2020 it bought back, on the regulated market (MTA) managed by Borsa Italiana, 692,011 own shares at an average price of € 9.2794 per share for a total amount of € 6,421,420.90.
The transactions have been executed by UBS Europe SE, (LEI code W22LROWP2IHZNBB6K528).
Here below a breakdown of the transactions (Campari - ISIN NL0015435975) on a daily basis and attached a detailed list of transactions carried out in the above-mentioned period:
Date
No. of shares
Average price
Total amount
bought back
€
€
14/09/2020
92,964
9.1386
849,560.81
15/09/2020
112,354
9.1299
1,025,780.78
16/09/2020
117,313
9.3111
1,092,313.07
17/09/2020
120,226
9.3097
1,119,267.99
18/09/2020
249,154
9.3697
2,334,498.23
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
Investor Relations
Tel. +39 02 6225 832
Email:
investor.relations@campari.com
http://www.camparigroup.com/en/investor
http://www.camparigroup.com/en
Disclaimer
Davide Campari - Milano NV published this content on 21 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2020 16:54:05 UTC
All news about DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO N.V.
Sales 2020
1 732 M
2 034 M
2 034 M
Net income 2020
184 M
216 M
216 M
Net Debt 2020
1 013 M
1 190 M
1 190 M
P/E ratio 2020
57,6x
Yield 2020
0,61%
Capitalization
10 629 M
12 610 M
12 482 M
EV / Sales 2020
6,72x
EV / Sales 2021
6,06x
Nbr of Employees
4 000
Free-Float
46,6%
