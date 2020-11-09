Log in
DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO N.V.

(CPR)
Davide Campari Milano N : Notification of share buyback

11/09/2020 | 12:58pm EST

Notification of share buyback

Sesto San Giovanni, November 9th, 2020 - In compliance with the authorization approved by the Shareholder meeting held on March 27th, 2020, mainly to be used to service the stock option plans, Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (LEI code 213800ED5AN2J56N6Z02) announces that between November 2nd, 2020 and November 6th, 2020 it bought back, on the regulated market (MTA) managed by Borsa Italiana, 823,762 own shares at an average price of € 9.0302 per share for a total amount of € 7,438,753.92.

The transactions have been executed by UBS Europe SE, (LEI code W22LROWP2IHZNBB6K528).

Here below a breakdown of the transactions (Campari - ISIN NL0015435975) on a daily basis and attached a detailed list of transactions carried out in the above-mentioned period:

Date

No. of shares

Average price

Total amount

bought back

02/11/2020

148,691

8.9132

1,325,312.62

03/11/2020

196,995

8.9106

1,755,343.65

04/11/2020

149,969

8.9171

1,337,288.57

05/11/2020

157,493

9.2450

1,456,022.79

06/11/2020

170,614

9.1715

1,564,786.30

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Investor Relations

Tel. +39 02 6225 832

Email: investor.relations@campari.com

http://www.camparigroup.com/en/investor

http://www.camparigroup.com/en

attachment to follow

Date

Hour

A/V

Currency

Price

No.of

shares

02/11/2020

15:44:41

A

EUR

8,9

1091

02/11/2020

15:44:41

A

EUR

8,9

1045

02/11/2020

15:44:41

A

EUR

8,9

1176

02/11/2020

15:44:06

A

EUR

8,914

641

02/11/2020

15:44:06

A

EUR

8,914

1184

02/11/2020

15:43:12

A

EUR

8,912

1256

02/11/2020

15:37:22

A

EUR

8,91

1131

02/11/2020

15:37:22

A

EUR

8,91

249

02/11/2020

15:37:22

A

EUR

8,91

886

02/11/2020

15:33:48

A

EUR

8,898

1243

02/11/2020

15:31:03

A

EUR

8,898

1147

02/11/2020

15:29:54

A

EUR

8,902

330

02/11/2020

15:29:54

A

EUR

8,902

880

02/11/2020

15:26:56

A

EUR

8,894

1076

02/11/2020

15:24:20

A

EUR

8,9

1101

02/11/2020

15:24:20

A

EUR

8,9

1123

02/11/2020

15:24:02

A

EUR

8,904

758

02/11/2020

15:23:50

A

EUR

8,904

100

02/11/2020

15:23:48

A

EUR

8,904

386

02/11/2020

15:22:28

A

EUR

8,91

700

02/11/2020

15:22:28

A

EUR

8,91

1292

02/11/2020

15:22:28

A

EUR

8,912

527

02/11/2020

15:22:28

A

EUR

8,912

750

02/11/2020

15:17:34

A

EUR

8,896

750

02/11/2020

15:15:04

A

EUR

8,896

1042

02/11/2020

15:15:04

A

EUR

8,896

19

02/11/2020

15:15:04

A

EUR

8,896

293

02/11/2020

15:15:04

A

EUR

8,896

950

02/11/2020

15:15:04

A

EUR

8,896

1269

02/11/2020

15:13:33

A

EUR

8,9

1129

02/11/2020

15:09:02

A

EUR

8,9

1146

02/11/2020

15:07:53

A

EUR

8,904

1039

02/11/2020

15:07:53

A

EUR

8,904

1217

02/11/2020

15:05:28

A

EUR

8,9

1172

02/11/2020

15:05:14

A

EUR

8,904

1278

02/11/2020

15:02:40

A

EUR

8,896

750

02/11/2020

15:02:40

A

EUR

8,9

1050

02/11/2020

15:02:40

A

EUR

8,9

1084

02/11/2020

14:59:24

A

EUR

8,912

1126

02/11/2020

14:57:02

A

EUR

8,906

224

02/11/2020

14:56:19

A

EUR

8,904

1233

02/11/2020

14:55:39

A

EUR

8,9

1091

02/11/2020

14:55:37

A

EUR

8,902

1288

02/11/2020

14:50:05

A

EUR

8,89

612

02/11/2020

14:50:05

A

EUR

8,89

475

02/11/2020

14:48:37

A

EUR

8,894

1197

02/11/2020

14:48:00

A

EUR

8,898

1288

02/11/2020

14:45:28

A

EUR

8,894

1197

02/11/2020

14:44:23

A

EUR

8,88

1048

02/11/2020

14:40:53

A

EUR

8,884

1136

02/11/2020

14:40:53

A

EUR

8,884

1108

02/11/2020

14:40:53

A

EUR

8,884

1200

02/11/2020

14:36:37

A

EUR

8,886

1246

02/11/2020

14:36:37

A

EUR

8,886

1380

02/11/2020

14:34:32

A

EUR

8,882

15

02/11/2020

14:33:01

A

EUR

8,892

1281

02/11/2020

14:33:01

A

EUR

8,892

907

02/11/2020

14:33:01

A

EUR

8,892

133

02/11/2020

14:31:50

A

EUR

8,896

700

02/11/2020

14:30:45

A

EUR

8,9

492

02/11/2020

14:30:45

A

EUR

8,9

379

02/11/2020

14:30:45

A

EUR

8,9

363

02/11/2020

14:28:16

A

EUR

8,896

1043

02/11/2020

14:25:11

A

EUR

8,892

1166

02/11/2020

14:21:01

A

EUR

8,89

384

02/11/2020

14:21:01

A

EUR

8,888

700

02/11/2020

14:21:01

A

EUR

8,89

700

02/11/2020

14:21:01

A

EUR

8,892

365

02/11/2020

14:21:01

A

EUR

8,892

514

02/11/2020

14:21:01

A

EUR

8,892

603

02/11/2020

14:15:59

A

EUR

8,886

246

02/11/2020

14:15:59

A

EUR

8,886

923

02/11/2020

14:15:59

A

EUR

8,886

1077

02/11/2020

14:12:22

A

EUR

8,902

1125

02/11/2020

14:12:08

A

EUR

8,904

373

02/11/2020

14:10:36

A

EUR

8,906

1171

02/11/2020

14:00:52

A

EUR

8,906

1062

02/11/2020

14:00:52

A

EUR

8,906

1045

02/11/2020

13:57:31

A

EUR

8,902

1221

02/11/2020

13:50:55

A

EUR

8,904

1073

02/11/2020

13:47:46

A

EUR

8,902

1080

02/11/2020

13:47:46

A

EUR

8,902

106

02/11/2020

13:46:37

A

EUR

8,906

314

02/11/2020

13:46:37

A

EUR

8,906

809

02/11/2020

13:46:11

A

EUR

8,908

274

02/11/2020

13:46:11

A

EUR

8,908

287

02/11/2020

13:42:49

A

EUR

8,9

224

02/11/2020

13:42:47

A

EUR

8,9

253

02/11/2020

13:33:31

A

EUR

8,89

1106

02/11/2020

13:33:11

A

EUR

8,89

1066

02/11/2020

13:30:26

A

EUR

8,892

1196

02/11/2020

13:20:22

A

EUR

8,896

1257

02/11/2020

13:13:52

A

EUR

8,9

365

02/11/2020

13:13:52

A

EUR

8,898

850

02/11/2020

13:13:52

A

EUR

8,896

569

02/11/2020

13:10:12

A

EUR

8,896

1249

02/11/2020

13:06:14

A

EUR

8,894

750

02/11/2020

13:02:11

A

EUR

8,896

1120

02/11/2020

13:02:01

A

EUR

8,898

725

02/11/2020

12:49:34

A

EUR

8,904

1187

02/11/2020

12:49:02

A

EUR

8,91

1054

02/11/2020

12:38:29

A

EUR

8,896

166

02/11/2020

12:38:29

A

EUR

8,896

950

02/11/2020

12:36:18

A

EUR

8,9

258

02/11/2020

12:36:18

A

EUR

8,9

833

02/11/2020

12:27:35

A

EUR

8,9

1274

02/11/2020

12:18:39

A

EUR

8,9

1252

02/11/2020

12:18:39

A

EUR

8,9

861

02/11/2020

12:18:39

A

EUR

8,9

309

02/11/2020

12:09:27

A

EUR

8,902

600

02/11/2020

12:09:23

A

EUR

8,906

1093

02/11/2020

12:03:08

A

EUR

8,902

850

02/11/2020

11:57:34

A

EUR

8,902

579

02/11/2020

11:57:33

A

EUR

8,902

261

02/11/2020

11:57:33

A

EUR

8,902

259

02/11/2020

11:54:03

A

EUR

8,906

850

02/11/2020

11:48:41

A

EUR

8,906

304

02/11/2020

11:48:41

A

EUR

8,906

954

02/11/2020

11:43:09

A

EUR

8,9

835

02/11/2020

11:43:09

A

EUR

8,9

274

02/11/2020

11:39:50

A

EUR

8,906

69

02/11/2020

11:39:50

A

EUR

8,906

995

02/11/2020

11:32:40

A

EUR

8,91

1061

02/11/2020

11:26:06

A

EUR

8,918

547

02/11/2020

11:26:06

A

EUR

8,918

564

02/11/2020

11:20:18

A

EUR

8,916

1261

02/11/2020

11:17:07

A

EUR

8,896

151

02/11/2020

11:17:07

A

EUR

8,896

900

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Davide Campari - Milano NV published this content on 09 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2020 17:57:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 1 795 M 2 122 M 2 122 M
Net income 2020 199 M 236 M 236 M
Net Debt 2020 1 011 M 1 195 M 1 195 M
P/E ratio 2020 53,5x
Yield 2020 0,61%
Capitalization 10 464 M 12 440 M 12 369 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,39x
EV / Sales 2021 5,86x
Nbr of Employees 4 000
Free-Float 46,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 8,98 €
Last Close Price 9,28 €
Spread / Highest target 18,5%
Spread / Average Target -3,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Kunze-Concewitz Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Luca Garavoglia Chairman
Paolo Rinaldo Marchesini Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Christopher Woods Head-Information Technology
Eugenio Barcellona Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO N.V.14.03%12 440
KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO.,LTD.47.30%323 121
WULIANGYE YIBIN CO.,LTD.102.99%152 235
LUZHOU LAOJIAO CO.,LTD.114.52%40 499
JIANGSU YANGHE BREWERY JOINT-STOCK CO., LTD.61.98%39 489
SHANXI XINGHUACUN FEN WINE FACTORY CO.,LTD.162.53%30 943
