Davide Campari Milano N : Notification of share buyback
11/09/2020 | 12:58pm EST
Notification of share buyback
Sesto San Giovanni, November 9 th , 2020 - In compliance with the authorization approved by the Shareholder meeting held on March 27 th, 2020, mainly to be used to service the stock option plans, Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (LEI code 213800ED5AN2J56N6Z02) announces that between November 2 nd, 2020 and November 6 th, 2020 it bought back, on the regulated market (MTA) managed by Borsa Italiana, 823,762 own shares at an average price of € 9.0302 per share for a total amount of € 7,438,753.92.
The transactions have been executed by UBS Europe SE, (LEI code W22LROWP2IHZNBB6K528).
Here below a breakdown of the transactions (Campari - ISIN NL0015435975) on a daily basis and attached a detailed list of transactions carried out in the above-mentioned period:
Date
No. of shares
Average price
Total amount
bought back
€
€
02/11/2020
148,691
8.9132
1,325,312.62
03/11/2020
196,995
8.9106
1,755,343.65
04/11/2020
149,969
8.9171
1,337,288.57
05/11/2020
157,493
9.2450
1,456,022.79
06/11/2020
170,614
9.1715
1,564,786.30
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
Investor Relations
Tel. +39 02 6225 832
Email:
investor.relations@campari.com
http://www.camparigroup.com/en/investor
http://www.camparigroup.com/en
attachment to follow
Date
Hour
A/V
Currency
Price
No.of
shares
02/11/2020
15:44:41
A
EUR
8,9
1091
02/11/2020
15:44:41
A
EUR
8,9
1045
02/11/2020
15:44:41
A
EUR
8,9
1176
02/11/2020
15:44:06
A
EUR
8,914
641
02/11/2020
15:44:06
A
EUR
8,914
1184
02/11/2020
15:43:12
A
EUR
8,912
1256
02/11/2020
15:37:22
A
EUR
8,91
1131
02/11/2020
15:37:22
A
EUR
8,91
249
02/11/2020
15:37:22
A
EUR
8,91
886
02/11/2020
15:33:48
A
EUR
8,898
1243
02/11/2020
15:31:03
A
EUR
8,898
1147
02/11/2020
15:29:54
A
EUR
8,902
330
02/11/2020
15:29:54
A
EUR
8,902
880
02/11/2020
15:26:56
A
EUR
8,894
1076
02/11/2020
15:24:20
A
EUR
8,9
1101
02/11/2020
15:24:20
A
EUR
8,9
1123
02/11/2020
15:24:02
A
EUR
8,904
758
02/11/2020
15:23:50
A
EUR
8,904
100
02/11/2020
15:23:48
A
EUR
8,904
386
02/11/2020
15:22:28
A
EUR
8,91
700
02/11/2020
15:22:28
A
EUR
8,91
1292
02/11/2020
15:22:28
A
EUR
8,912
527
02/11/2020
15:22:28
A
EUR
8,912
750
02/11/2020
15:17:34
A
EUR
8,896
750
02/11/2020
15:15:04
A
EUR
8,896
1042
02/11/2020
15:15:04
A
EUR
8,896
19
02/11/2020
15:15:04
A
EUR
8,896
293
02/11/2020
15:15:04
A
EUR
8,896
950
02/11/2020
15:15:04
A
EUR
8,896
1269
02/11/2020
15:13:33
A
EUR
8,9
1129
02/11/2020
15:09:02
A
EUR
8,9
1146
02/11/2020
15:07:53
A
EUR
8,904
1039
02/11/2020
15:07:53
A
EUR
8,904
1217
02/11/2020
15:05:28
A
EUR
8,9
1172
02/11/2020
15:05:14
A
EUR
8,904
1278
02/11/2020
15:02:40
A
EUR
8,896
750
02/11/2020
15:02:40
A
EUR
8,9
1050
02/11/2020
15:02:40
A
EUR
8,9
1084
02/11/2020
14:59:24
A
EUR
8,912
1126
02/11/2020
14:57:02
A
EUR
8,906
224
02/11/2020
14:56:19
A
EUR
8,904
1233
02/11/2020
14:55:39
A
EUR
8,9
1091
02/11/2020
14:55:37
A
EUR
8,902
1288
02/11/2020
14:50:05
A
EUR
8,89
612
02/11/2020
14:50:05
A
EUR
8,89
475
02/11/2020
14:48:37
A
EUR
8,894
1197
02/11/2020
14:48:00
A
EUR
8,898
1288
02/11/2020
14:45:28
A
EUR
8,894
1197
02/11/2020
14:44:23
A
EUR
8,88
1048
02/11/2020
14:40:53
A
EUR
8,884
1136
02/11/2020
14:40:53
A
EUR
8,884
1108
02/11/2020
14:40:53
A
EUR
8,884
1200
02/11/2020
14:36:37
A
EUR
8,886
1246
02/11/2020
14:36:37
A
EUR
8,886
1380
02/11/2020
14:34:32
A
EUR
8,882
15
02/11/2020
14:33:01
A
EUR
8,892
1281
02/11/2020
14:33:01
A
EUR
8,892
907
02/11/2020
14:33:01
A
EUR
8,892
133
02/11/2020
14:31:50
A
EUR
8,896
700
02/11/2020
14:30:45
A
EUR
8,9
492
02/11/2020
14:30:45
A
EUR
8,9
379
02/11/2020
14:30:45
A
EUR
8,9
363
02/11/2020
14:28:16
A
EUR
8,896
1043
02/11/2020
14:25:11
A
EUR
8,892
1166
02/11/2020
14:21:01
A
EUR
8,89
384
02/11/2020
14:21:01
A
EUR
8,888
700
02/11/2020
14:21:01
A
EUR
8,89
700
02/11/2020
14:21:01
A
EUR
8,892
365
02/11/2020
14:21:01
A
EUR
8,892
514
02/11/2020
14:21:01
A
EUR
8,892
603
02/11/2020
14:15:59
A
EUR
8,886
246
02/11/2020
14:15:59
A
EUR
8,886
923
02/11/2020
14:15:59
A
EUR
8,886
1077
02/11/2020
14:12:22
A
EUR
8,902
1125
02/11/2020
14:12:08
A
EUR
8,904
373
02/11/2020
14:10:36
A
EUR
8,906
1171
02/11/2020
14:00:52
A
EUR
8,906
1062
02/11/2020
14:00:52
A
EUR
8,906
1045
02/11/2020
13:57:31
A
EUR
8,902
1221
02/11/2020
13:50:55
A
EUR
8,904
1073
02/11/2020
13:47:46
A
EUR
8,902
1080
02/11/2020
13:47:46
A
EUR
8,902
106
02/11/2020
13:46:37
A
EUR
8,906
314
02/11/2020
13:46:37
A
EUR
8,906
809
02/11/2020
13:46:11
A
EUR
8,908
274
02/11/2020
13:46:11
A
EUR
8,908
287
02/11/2020
13:42:49
A
EUR
8,9
224
02/11/2020
13:42:47
A
EUR
8,9
253
02/11/2020
13:33:31
A
EUR
8,89
1106
02/11/2020
13:33:11
A
EUR
8,89
1066
02/11/2020
13:30:26
A
EUR
8,892
1196
02/11/2020
13:20:22
A
EUR
8,896
1257
02/11/2020
13:13:52
A
EUR
8,9
365
02/11/2020
13:13:52
A
EUR
8,898
850
02/11/2020
13:13:52
A
EUR
8,896
569
02/11/2020
13:10:12
A
EUR
8,896
1249
02/11/2020
13:06:14
A
EUR
8,894
750
02/11/2020
13:02:11
A
EUR
8,896
1120
02/11/2020
13:02:01
A
EUR
8,898
725
02/11/2020
12:49:34
A
EUR
8,904
1187
02/11/2020
12:49:02
A
EUR
8,91
1054
02/11/2020
12:38:29
A
EUR
8,896
166
02/11/2020
12:38:29
A
EUR
8,896
950
02/11/2020
12:36:18
A
EUR
8,9
258
02/11/2020
12:36:18
A
EUR
8,9
833
02/11/2020
12:27:35
A
EUR
8,9
1274
02/11/2020
12:18:39
A
EUR
8,9
1252
02/11/2020
12:18:39
A
EUR
8,9
861
02/11/2020
12:18:39
A
EUR
8,9
309
02/11/2020
12:09:27
A
EUR
8,902
600
02/11/2020
12:09:23
A
EUR
8,906
1093
02/11/2020
12:03:08
A
EUR
8,902
850
02/11/2020
11:57:34
A
EUR
8,902
579
02/11/2020
11:57:33
A
EUR
8,902
261
02/11/2020
11:57:33
A
EUR
8,902
259
02/11/2020
11:54:03
A
EUR
8,906
850
02/11/2020
11:48:41
A
EUR
8,906
304
02/11/2020
11:48:41
A
EUR
8,906
954
02/11/2020
11:43:09
A
EUR
8,9
835
02/11/2020
11:43:09
A
EUR
8,9
274
02/11/2020
11:39:50
A
EUR
8,906
69
02/11/2020
11:39:50
A
EUR
8,906
995
02/11/2020
11:32:40
A
EUR
8,91
1061
02/11/2020
11:26:06
A
EUR
8,918
547
02/11/2020
11:26:06
A
EUR
8,918
564
02/11/2020
11:20:18
A
EUR
8,916
1261
02/11/2020
11:17:07
A
EUR
8,896
151
02/11/2020
11:17:07
A
EUR
8,896
900
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.