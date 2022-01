Davide Campari Milano N : Notification of share buyback

Notification of share buyback

Sesto San Giovanni, January 10th, 2022 - In compliance with the authorization approved by the Shareholder meeting held on April 8th, 2021, mainly to be used to service of the Incentive plans based on financial instruments, Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (LEI code 213800ED5AN2J56N6Z02) announces that between January 3rd, 2022 and January 7th, 2022 it bought back 176,300 own shares at an average price of € 12.6531 per share for a total amount of € 2,230,748.47.

The transactions have been executed by EXANE BNP Paribas, LEI Code 969500UP76J52A9OXU27.

Here below a breakdown of the transactions (Campari - ISIN NL0015435975) on a daily basis and attached a detailed list of transactions carried out in the above-mentioned period:

Date No. of shares Average price Total amount bought back € € 03/01/2022 34,500 12.9143 445,543.35 04/01/2022 34,700 12.8585 446,189.95 05/01/2022 34,800 12.8192 446,108.16 06/01/2022 35,700 12.5145 446,767.65 07/01/2022 36,600 12.1896 446,139.36

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION Investor Relations Tel. +39 02 6225 832 Email: investor.relations@campari.com https://www.camparigroup.com/en/page/investors

