Davide Campari Milano N : PUBLICATION OF THE ADDITIONAL NOTICE OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

PRESS RELEASE

PUBLICATION OF THE ADDITIONAL NOTICE OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL

MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Milan, September 8th, 2020-Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Campari or the Company) announces that today it has published the additional notice for the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders (EGM) to be held on Friday September 18th, 2020.

The EGM additional notice is available on the corporate website of the Company at www.camparigroup.com/en/page/group/governance,where it may be viewed and downloaded.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Investor Relations

Email: investor.relations@campari.com Tel. +39 02 6225832