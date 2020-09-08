Log in
Davide Campari Milano N : PUBLICATION OF THE ADDITIONAL NOTICE OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

09/08/2020 | 12:30pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

PUBLICATION OF THE ADDITIONAL NOTICE OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL

MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Milan, September 8th, 2020-Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Campari or the Company) announces that today it has published the additional notice for the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders (EGM) to be held on Friday September 18th, 2020.

The EGM additional notice is available on the corporate website of the Company at www.camparigroup.com/en/page/group/governance,where it may be viewed and downloaded.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Investor Relations

Email: investor.relations@campari.com Tel. +39 02 6225832

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Davide Campari - Milano NV published this content on 08 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2020 16:29:01 UTC
