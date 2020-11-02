Davide Campari Milano N : Press Release

Campari Group Press Release

Milan, November 2nd, 2020-Campari Group informs that on or around November 1st, 2020 it became the target of a malware attack, which has been promptly identified.

Group IT took immediate action with the support of cyber security experts to limit its spread across data and systems.

For this reason, the company is currently experiencing a temporary IT outage as some systems have been isolated in order to be sanitized and progressively restarted in a secure way to promptly resume normal activities. Meanwhile, an investigation on the attack is ongoing.

The Group does not expect any material financial impact resulting from the temporary outage.

In the meantime, the Group has timely activated full cooperation with relevant authorities.

