02:45pDAVIDE CAMPARI MILANO N : Press Release
PU
10/27GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Focus is on Microsoft
10/27DAVIDE CAMPARI MILANO N : Additional financial information at 30 September 2020
PU
Davide Campari Milano N : Press Release

11/02/2020 | 02:45pm EST

Campari Group Press Release

Milan, November 2nd, 2020-Campari Group informs that on or around November 1st, 2020 it became the target of a malware attack, which has been promptly identified.

Group IT took immediate action with the support of cyber security experts to limit its spread across data and systems.

For this reason, the company is currently experiencing a temporary IT outage as some systems have been isolated in order to be sanitized and progressively restarted in a secure way to promptly resume normal activities. Meanwhile, an investigation on the attack is ongoing.

The Group does not expect any material financial impact resulting from the temporary outage.

In the meantime, the Group has timely activated full cooperation with relevant authorities.

* * *

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Investor Relations

Chiara Garavini

Tel. +39 335 5761337

Corporate Communications

Enrico Bocedi

Tel. +39 346 5005458

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Davide Campari - Milano NV published this content on 02 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 19:44:08 UTC

