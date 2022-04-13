Davide Campari Milano N : Update on Russian activities and contribution to Ukrainian emergency

Campari Group is present in Russia since 2011 and currently employs 122 Camparistas in the Country. Since the beginning of the war, we have stopped all investments in the Country including Advertising & Promotions and reduced the business to the bare minimum necessary to pay the salaries of our colleagues. We just do not want to leave them behind. We are monitoring the situation closely and are open to reconsider our position accordingly.

Moreover, since the outbreak of the war our priority has been on ensuring the safety and security of our people based in Ukraine, for which we organized potential sheltering solutions, found accommodation options in places outside Ukraine and provided financial support to help them face the immediate emergency.

We have also made economic donations to international non-governmental organizations (NGOs) operating on the ground: the International Committee of the Red Cross, Save The Children, and the UNHCR.

Wishing to do more and responding to our people's desire to support and contribute in these difficult times, we have been establishing local subscriptions in Countries where we operate through which Campari Group's employees can donate to the local branch of the International Committee of the Red Cross. The individual donations will then be matched locally by Campari Group, maximizing the positive impact of the contributions.