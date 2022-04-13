Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Davide Campari-Milano N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPR   NL0015435975

DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO N.V.

(CPR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/13 06:26:01 am EDT
10.25 EUR   -3.62%
Davide Campari Milano N : Update on Russian activities and contribution to Ukrainian emergency

04/13/2022 | 06:06am EDT
Campari Group is present in Russia since 2011 and currently employs 122 Camparistas in the Country. Since the beginning of the war, we have stopped all investments in the Country including Advertising & Promotions and reduced the business to the bare minimum necessary to pay the salaries of our colleagues. We just do not want to leave them behind. We are monitoring the situation closely and are open to reconsider our position accordingly.

Moreover, since the outbreak of the war our priority has been on ensuring the safety and security of our people based in Ukraine, for which we organized potential sheltering solutions, found accommodation options in places outside Ukraine and provided financial support to help them face the immediate emergency.
We have also made economic donations to international non-governmental organizations (NGOs) operating on the ground: the International Committee of the Red Cross, Save The Children, and the UNHCR.

Wishing to do more and responding to our people's desire to support and contribute in these difficult times, we have been establishing local subscriptions in Countries where we operate through which Campari Group's employees can donate to the local branch of the International Committee of the Red Cross. The individual donations will then be matched locally by Campari Group, maximizing the positive impact of the contributions.

Disclaimer

Davide Campari - Milano NV published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 10:04:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 157 M 2 344 M 2 344 M
Net income 2021 310 M 337 M 337 M
Net Debt 2021 1 009 M 1 096 M 1 096 M
P/E ratio 2021 39,0x
Yield 2021 0,60%
Capitalization 11 955 M 12 989 M 12 989 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,01x
EV / Sales 2022 5,37x
Nbr of Employees 4 000
Free-Float 27,4%
Managers and Directors
Robert Kunze-Concewitz Group Marketing Director
Paolo Rinaldo Marchesini Group Chief Financial Officer
Luca Garavoglia Chairman
Christopher Woods Head-Information Technology
Annalisa Loustau Elia Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO N.V.-17.27%12 989
KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO., LTD.-13.07%351 712
WULIANGYE YIBIN CO.,LTD.-26.40%99 945
SHANXI XINGHUACUN FEN WINE FACTORY CO.,LTD.-19.94%48 464
LUZHOU LAOJIAO CO.,LTD.-23.98%44 625
JIANGSU YANGHE BREWERY JOINT-STOCK CO., LTD.-15.93%32 580