MILAN (Reuters) - Milan prosecutors have opened an investigation into the holding company that controls Italian drinks group Campari, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The prosecutors launched the probe after checks by tax police uncovered around 1 billion euros ($1.07 billion) of unpaid taxes from 2018-2020, owed by the Luxembourg-based holding Lagfin, the sources said.

The police found 5 billion euros of undeclared revenues on which the company failed to pay a so-called "exit tax", levied on firms that transfer their fiscal headquarters abroad, the sources said.

Neither Campari nor Lagfin was immediately available for comment.

($1 = 0.9366 euros)

(Reporting by Emilio Parodi, writing by Gavin Jones, editing by Timothy Heritage)