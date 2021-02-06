Log in
DaVita Inc. DVA

DAVITA INC.

(DVA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DVA Investor Alert: Kyros Law is Filing Legal Claims on Behalf of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Investors

02/06/2021 | 08:53pm EST
BOSTON, Feb. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyros Law Offices is alerting investors of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) that the deadline in filing claims from the investor lawsuit settlement against the company is fast approaching.

The company has agreed to settle a shareholder lawsuit filed against it by investors for over $135 million dollars.

Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) investors that purchased between 02/26/2015 and 10/06/2017 are urged to contact our law firm immediately to protect their rights. Visit our DVA Lawsuit Settlement website or call 1-800-934-2921 to speak to someone about your case. Your legal rights will be affected whether you act or do not act. If you do not act, you may permanently forfeit your right to recover on this claim.

The shareholder lawsuit alleged that company officials made false statements stemming from allegations that senior officials at the company deliberately arranged to push patients into insurance plans they didn't need in order to increase profits.

Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) investors that purchased between 02/26/2015 and 10/06/2017 are urged to contact our law firm immediately to protect their rights. Visit our DVA Lawsuit Settlement website or call 1-800-934-2921 to speak to someone about your case.

Receive alerts about potential class action lawsuits that may affect you by visiting the Class Action Lawsuit Center website.

Kyros Law specializes in a wide range of complex litigation, mass torts, and corporate governance matters, including the representation of whistleblowers, shareholders and consumers in securities fraud, false claims act and class actions. Our lawyers have been responsible for recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for our clients throughout the United States, Africa, Asia and Europe. Visit our website to learn more about our firm.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dva-investor-alert-kyros-law-is-filing-legal-claims-on-behalf-of-davita-inc-nysedva-investors-301223502.html

SOURCE Kyros Law


© PRNewswire 2021
