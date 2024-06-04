DAVITA INC.
2024 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS
JUNE 6, 2024
AGENDA
- Opening of Meeting
- Announcements and Introductions by Chair of the Meeting
- Statement Regarding Mailing of Notice and Presence of Quorum
- Proposal 1: Election of Ten (10) Directors to the Board of Directors
- Proposal 2: Ratification of Appointment of KPMG LLP as DaVita's Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm for Fiscal Year 2024
- Proposal 3: Approval, on an Advisory Basis, of the Compensation of DaVita's Named Executive Officers
- Voting
- Results of Voting
- Adjournment
- Questions
