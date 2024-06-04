DaVita Inc. specializes in providing dialysis services. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - supply of dialysis services (95.3%): hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic renal failure. At the end of 2023, services are insured through 2,675 dialysis centers serving nearly 200,800 patients in the United States, and through 367 dialysis centers serving nearly 49,400 patients abroad; - other (4.7%).

