  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. DaVita Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DVA   US23918K1088

DAVITA INC.

(DVA)
  Report
DaVita : How to get support during inclement winter weather

01/14/2022 | 03:22pm EST
How to get support during inclement winter weather

Beginning Sunday, areas in the Southeast and along the East Coast will experience inclement winter weather, which is expected to go through Monday. Communities in northeast Georgia, the Carolinas and into Virginia can expect snow and ice accumulation.

In anticipation of winter weather, centers may activate alternate schedules ahead of worsening conditions to ensure continuity of care.

DaVita's care teams across the region continue working hard to help keep their patients, themselves and their families safe. While the situation changes regularly, below is a list of centers that are currently affected. Click here for resources to prepare for inclement weather, including food and other supplies needed to plan for an extended stay indoors.

For the latest information, please call DaVita Guest Services at 1-800-400-8331.

Dial 9-1-1 if you are in need of urgent medical care or emergency help.

Last updated, Friday, January 14 at 3:14 p.m. ET

CATONSVILLE DIALYSIS

BALTIMORE

MD

1/16/2022

Open

1/17/2022

Open - Altered Schedule

CHILDS DIALYSIS CHILDS PA 1/16/2022 Open - Altered Schedule 1/17/2022 Closed - Due to winter weather
DUNDALK DIALYSIS DUNDALK MD 1/16/2022 Open 1/17/2022 Open - Altered Schedule
DUNMORE DIALYSIS DUNMORE PA 1/16/2022 Open - Altered Schedule 1/17/2022 Closed - Due to winter weather
EASTERN BOULEVARD DIALYSIS HAGERSTOWN MD 1/16/2022 Open - Altered Schedule 1/17/2022 Closed - Due to winter weather
EYNON DIALYSIS EYNON PA 1/16/2022 Open - Altered Schedule 1/17/2022 Closed - Due to winter weather
FRACKVILLE AT HOME FRACKVILLE PA 1/16/2022 Open - Altered Schedule 1/17/2022 Closed - Due to winter weather
FRACKVILLE DIALYSIS FRACKVILLE PA 1/16/2022 Open - Altered Schedule 1/17/2022 Closed - Due to winter weather
GOLDEN MILE DIALYSIS FREDERICK MD 1/16/2022 Open - Altered Schedule 1/17/2022 Closed - Due to winter weather
HANOVER DIALYSIS HANOVER PA 1/16/2022 Open - Altered Schedule 1/17/2022 Closed - Due to winter weather
HERITAGE LAKE DIALYSIS GETTYSBURG PA 1/16/2022 Open - Altered Schedule 1/17/2022 Closed - Due to winter weather
HONESDALE DIALYSIS CENTER HONESDALE PA 1/16/2022 Open - Altered Schedule 1/17/2022 Closed - Due to winter weather
LEXINGTON DIALYSIS (VA) LEXINGTON VA 01/16/2022 Open 01/17/2022 Closed - Due to winter weather 01/18/2022 Open - Altered Schedule
NORTHUMBERLAND DIALYSIS MOUNT CARMEL PA 1/16/2022 Open - Altered Schedule 1/17/2022 Closed - Due to winter weather
OLD FORGE DIALYSIS OLD FORGE PA 1/16/2022 Open - Altered Schedule 1/17/2022 Closed - Due to winter weather
SELINSGROVE DIALYSIS SELINSGROVE PA 1/16/2022 Open - Altered Schedule 1/17/2022 Closed - Due to winter weather
SHAMOKIN DIALYSIS COAL TOWNSHIP PA 1/16/2022 Open 1/17/2022 Closed - Due to winter weather
TUNKHANNOCK DIALYSIS TUNKHANNOCK PA 1/16/2022 Open - Altered Schedule 1/17/2022 Closed - Due to winter weather
WASHINGTON COUNTY AT HOME HAGERSTOWN MD 1/16/2022 Open - Altered Schedule 1/17/2022 Closed - Due to winter weather
WASHINGTON COUNTY DIALYSIS HAGERSTOWN MD 1/16/2022 Open - Altered Schedule 1/17/2022 Closed - Due to winter weather
WAYNESBURG DIALYSIS WAYNESBURG PA 1/16/2022 Open 1/17/2022 Open - Altered Schedule

Disclaimer

DaVita Inc. published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 20:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 595 M - -
Net income 2021 975 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 854 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
Yield 2021 1,17%
Capitalization 11 748 M 11 748 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,69x
EV / Sales 2022 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 67 000
Free-Float 90,1%
Chart DAVITA INC.
Duration : Period :
DaVita Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAVITA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 115,29 $
Average target price 124,50 $
Spread / Average Target 7,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Javier J. Rodriguez Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joel Ackerman Chief Financial Officer
Pamela M. Arway Chairman
Jeff Giullian Chief Medical Officer
James O. Hearty Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAVITA INC.-0.07%11 748
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION2.11%139 154
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-0.98%79 127
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-11.58%26 586
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA1.05%19 401
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED-16.18%17 789