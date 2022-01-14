DaVita : How to get support during inclement winter weather

Beginning Sunday, areas in the Southeast and along the East Coast will experience inclement winter weather, which is expected to go through Monday. Communities in northeast Georgia, the Carolinas and into Virginia can expect snow and ice accumulation.
In anticipation of winter weather, centers may activate alternate schedules ahead of worsening conditions to ensure continuity of care.
DaVita's care teams across the region continue working hard to help keep their patients, themselves and their families safe. While the situation changes regularly, below is a list of centers that are currently affected. Click here for resources to prepare for inclement weather, including food and other supplies needed to plan for an extended stay indoors.
For the latest information, please call DaVita Guest Services at 1-800-400-8331.
Dial 9-1-1 if you are in need of urgent medical care or emergency help.
Last updated, Friday, January 14 at 3:14 p.m. ET
|
|
BALTIMORE
|
MD
|
1/16/2022
|
Open
|
1/17/2022
|
Open - Altered Schedule
|
|
|
CHILDS DIALYSIS
|
CHILDS
|
PA
|
1/16/2022
|
Open - Altered Schedule
|
1/17/2022
|
Closed - Due to winter weather
|
|
|
DUNDALK DIALYSIS
|
DUNDALK
|
MD
|
1/16/2022
|
Open
|
1/17/2022
|
Open - Altered Schedule
|
|
|
DUNMORE DIALYSIS
|
DUNMORE
|
PA
|
1/16/2022
|
Open - Altered Schedule
|
1/17/2022
|
Closed - Due to winter weather
|
|
|
EASTERN BOULEVARD DIALYSIS
|
HAGERSTOWN
|
MD
|
1/16/2022
|
Open - Altered Schedule
|
1/17/2022
|
Closed - Due to winter weather
|
|
|
EYNON DIALYSIS
|
EYNON
|
PA
|
1/16/2022
|
Open - Altered Schedule
|
1/17/2022
|
Closed - Due to winter weather
|
|
|
FRACKVILLE AT HOME
|
FRACKVILLE
|
PA
|
1/16/2022
|
Open - Altered Schedule
|
1/17/2022
|
Closed - Due to winter weather
|
|
|
FRACKVILLE DIALYSIS
|
FRACKVILLE
|
PA
|
1/16/2022
|
Open - Altered Schedule
|
1/17/2022
|
Closed - Due to winter weather
|
|
|
GOLDEN MILE DIALYSIS
|
FREDERICK
|
MD
|
1/16/2022
|
Open - Altered Schedule
|
1/17/2022
|
Closed - Due to winter weather
|
|
|
HANOVER DIALYSIS
|
HANOVER
|
PA
|
1/16/2022
|
Open - Altered Schedule
|
1/17/2022
|
Closed - Due to winter weather
|
|
|
HERITAGE LAKE DIALYSIS
|
GETTYSBURG
|
PA
|
1/16/2022
|
Open - Altered Schedule
|
1/17/2022
|
Closed - Due to winter weather
|
|
|
HONESDALE DIALYSIS CENTER
|
HONESDALE
|
PA
|
1/16/2022
|
Open - Altered Schedule
|
1/17/2022
|
Closed - Due to winter weather
|
|
|
LEXINGTON DIALYSIS (VA)
|
LEXINGTON
|
VA
|
01/16/2022
|
Open
|
01/17/2022
|
Closed - Due to winter weather
|
01/18/2022
|
Open - Altered Schedule
|
NORTHUMBERLAND DIALYSIS
|
MOUNT CARMEL
|
PA
|
1/16/2022
|
Open - Altered Schedule
|
1/17/2022
|
Closed - Due to winter weather
|
|
|
OLD FORGE DIALYSIS
|
OLD FORGE
|
PA
|
1/16/2022
|
Open - Altered Schedule
|
1/17/2022
|
Closed - Due to winter weather
|
|
|
SELINSGROVE DIALYSIS
|
SELINSGROVE
|
PA
|
1/16/2022
|
Open - Altered Schedule
|
1/17/2022
|
Closed - Due to winter weather
|
|
|
SHAMOKIN DIALYSIS
|
COAL TOWNSHIP
|
PA
|
1/16/2022
|
Open
|
1/17/2022
|
Closed - Due to winter weather
|
|
|
TUNKHANNOCK DIALYSIS
|
TUNKHANNOCK
|
PA
|
1/16/2022
|
Open - Altered Schedule
|
1/17/2022
|
Closed - Due to winter weather
|
|
|
WASHINGTON COUNTY AT HOME
|
HAGERSTOWN
|
MD
|
1/16/2022
|
Open - Altered Schedule
|
1/17/2022
|
Closed - Due to winter weather
|
|
|
WASHINGTON COUNTY DIALYSIS
|
HAGERSTOWN
|
MD
|
1/16/2022
|
Open - Altered Schedule
|
1/17/2022
|
Closed - Due to winter weather
|
|
|
WAYNESBURG DIALYSIS
|
WAYNESBURG
|
PA
|
1/16/2022
|
Open
|
1/17/2022
|
Open - Altered Schedule
|
|