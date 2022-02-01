DaVita : How to get support during inclement winter weather

Winter storm conditions are expected throughout much of the Midwest and East Coast, beginning Wednesday, February 2. In anticipation of winter weather, centers may activate alternate schedules ahead of worsening conditions to ensure continuity of care.
DaVita's care teams across the region continue working hard to help keep their patients, themselves and their families safe. While the situation changes regularly, below is a list of centers that are currently affected. Click here for resources to prepare for inclement weather, including food and other supplies needed to plan for an extended stay indoors.
For the latest information, please call DaVita Guest Services at 1-800-400-8331.
Dial 9-1-1 if you are in need of urgent medical care or emergency help.
Last updated, Tuesday, February 1 at 4:57 p.m. ET
|
Center
|
City
|
State
|
Date
|
Status
|
BLUE RIDGE DIALYSIS
|
KANSAS CITY
|
MO
|
2/2/2022
|
Closed - Due to winter weather
|
EASTLAND DIALYSIS
|
INDEPENDENCE
|
MO
|
2/2/2022
|
Closed - Due to winter weather
|
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS DIALYSIS
|
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS
|
MO
|
2/2/2022
|
Closed - Due to winter weather
|
FALLEN TIMBERS DIALYSIS
|
MAUMEE
|
OH
|
2/2/2022
|
Open - Altered Schedule
|
FOXPOINT DIALYSIS
|
GRANITE CITY
|
IL
|
2/2/2022
|
Closed - Due to winter weather
|
GRANDVIEW DIALYSIS
|
GRANDVIEW
|
MO
|
2/2/2022
|
Closed - Due to winter weather
|
ILLINI RENAL DIALYSIS
|
CHAMPAIGN
|
IL
|
2/2/2022
|
Open - Altered Schedule
|
KANSAS CITY RENAL CENTER
|
KANSAS CITY
|
MO
|
2/2/2022
|
Closed - Due to winter weather
|
LIBERTY DIALYSIS
|
LIBERTY
|
MO
|
2/2/2022
|
Closed - Due to winter weather
|
MACON COUNTY DIALYSIS
|
DECATUR
|
IL
|
2/2/2022
|
Closed - Due to winter weather
|
MATTOON DIALYSIS
|
CHARLESTON
|
IL
|
2/2/2022
|
Closed - Due to winter weather
|
MISSION DIALYSIS
|
KANSAS CITY
|
KS
|
2/2/2022
|
Closed - Due to winter weather
|
NORTHLAND DIALYSIS
|
NORTH KANSAS CITY
|
MO
|
2/2/2022
|
Closed - Due to winter weather
|
PLATTE WOODS DIALYSIS
|
KANSAS CITY
|
MO
|
2/2/2022
|
Closed - Due to winter weather
|
RUSHVILLE DIALYSIS
|
RUSHVILLE
|
IL
|
2/2/2022
|
Closed - Due to winter weather
|
SHOAL CREEK DIALYSIS
|
KANSAS CITY
|
MO
|
2/2/2022
|
Closed - Due to winter weather
|
SPRINGFIELD MONTVALE DIALYSIS
|
SPRINGFIELD
|
IL
|
2/2/2022
|
Open - Altered Schedule
|
SPRINGFIELD SOUTH DIALYSIS
|
SPRINGFIELD
|
IL
|
2/2/2022
|
Open - Altered Schedule
|
SWOPE DIALYSIS
|
KANSAS CITY
|
MO
|
2/2/2022
|
Closed - Due to winter weather
|
VANDALIA DIALYSIS
|
VANDALIA
|
IL
|
2/2/2022
|
Closed - Due to winter weather
|
VERMILION COUNTY DIALYSIS
|
DANVILLE
|
IL
|
2/2/2022
|
Open - Altered Schedule
|
WAUSEON DIALYSIS CENTER
|
WAUSEON
|
OH
|
2/2/2022
|
Open - Altered Schedule
|
WYANDOTTE CENTRAL DIALYSIS
|
KANSAS CITY
|
KS
|
2/2/2022
|
Closed - Due to winter weather
|
WYANDOTTE COUNTY DIALYSIS
|
KANSAS CITY
|
KS
|
2/2/2022
|
Closed - Due to winter weather