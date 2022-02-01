Log in
    DVA   US23918K1088

DAVITA INC.

(DVA)
DaVita : How to get support during inclement winter weather

02/01/2022 | 05:09pm EST
How to get support during inclement winter weather

Winter storm conditions are expected throughout much of the Midwest and East Coast, beginning Wednesday, February 2. In anticipation of winter weather, centers may activate alternate schedules ahead of worsening conditions to ensure continuity of care.

DaVita's care teams across the region continue working hard to help keep their patients, themselves and their families safe. While the situation changes regularly, below is a list of centers that are currently affected. Click here for resources to prepare for inclement weather, including food and other supplies needed to plan for an extended stay indoors.

For the latest information, please call DaVita Guest Services at 1-800-400-8331.

Dial 9-1-1 if you are in need of urgent medical care or emergency help.

Last updated, Tuesday, February 1 at 4:57 p.m. ET

Center

City

State

Date

Status

BLUE RIDGE DIALYSIS KANSAS CITY MO 2/2/2022 Closed - Due to winter weather
EASTLAND DIALYSIS INDEPENDENCE MO 2/2/2022 Closed - Due to winter weather
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS DIALYSIS EXCELSIOR SPRINGS MO 2/2/2022 Closed - Due to winter weather
FALLEN TIMBERS DIALYSIS MAUMEE OH 2/2/2022 Open - Altered Schedule
FOXPOINT DIALYSIS GRANITE CITY IL 2/2/2022 Closed - Due to winter weather
GRANDVIEW DIALYSIS GRANDVIEW MO 2/2/2022 Closed - Due to winter weather
ILLINI RENAL DIALYSIS CHAMPAIGN IL 2/2/2022 Open - Altered Schedule
KANSAS CITY RENAL CENTER KANSAS CITY MO 2/2/2022 Closed - Due to winter weather
LIBERTY DIALYSIS LIBERTY MO 2/2/2022 Closed - Due to winter weather
MACON COUNTY DIALYSIS DECATUR IL 2/2/2022 Closed - Due to winter weather
MATTOON DIALYSIS CHARLESTON IL 2/2/2022 Closed - Due to winter weather
MISSION DIALYSIS KANSAS CITY KS 2/2/2022 Closed - Due to winter weather
NORTHLAND DIALYSIS NORTH KANSAS CITY MO 2/2/2022 Closed - Due to winter weather
PLATTE WOODS DIALYSIS KANSAS CITY MO 2/2/2022 Closed - Due to winter weather
RUSHVILLE DIALYSIS RUSHVILLE IL 2/2/2022 Closed - Due to winter weather
SHOAL CREEK DIALYSIS KANSAS CITY MO 2/2/2022 Closed - Due to winter weather
SPRINGFIELD MONTVALE DIALYSIS SPRINGFIELD IL 2/2/2022 Open - Altered Schedule
SPRINGFIELD SOUTH DIALYSIS SPRINGFIELD IL 2/2/2022 Open - Altered Schedule
SWOPE DIALYSIS KANSAS CITY MO 2/2/2022 Closed - Due to winter weather
VANDALIA DIALYSIS VANDALIA IL 2/2/2022 Closed - Due to winter weather
VERMILION COUNTY DIALYSIS DANVILLE IL 2/2/2022 Open - Altered Schedule
WAUSEON DIALYSIS CENTER WAUSEON OH 2/2/2022 Open - Altered Schedule
WYANDOTTE CENTRAL DIALYSIS KANSAS CITY KS 2/2/2022 Closed - Due to winter weather
WYANDOTTE COUNTY DIALYSIS KANSAS CITY KS 2/2/2022 Closed - Due to winter weather

Disclaimer

DaVita Inc. published this content on 01 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2022 22:08:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
