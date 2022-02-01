DaVita : How to get support during inclement winter weather

How to get support during inclement winter weather

Winter storm conditions are expected throughout much of the Midwest and East Coast, beginning Wednesday, February 2. In anticipation of winter weather, centers may activate alternate schedules ahead of worsening conditions to ensure continuity of care.

DaVita's care teams across the region continue working hard to help keep their patients, themselves and their families safe. While the situation changes regularly, below is a list of centers that are currently affected. Click here for resources to prepare for inclement weather, including food and other supplies needed to plan for an extended stay indoors.

For the latest information, please call DaVita Guest Services at 1-800-400-8331.

Dial 9-1-1 if you are in need of urgent medical care or emergency help.

Last updated, Tuesday, February 1 at 4:57 p.m. ET