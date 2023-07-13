DaVita Inc. announced that its Board of Directors appointed a new independent director, Wendy Schoppert, to join the Board, effective as of July 14, 2023. Ms. Schoppert has more than 30 years of leadership experience, including serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Sleep Number Corp. from 2011 to 2014, where she also previously served as Chief Information Officer and led Marketing, Digital, International, and New Channel Development.

Prior to joining Sleep Number in 2005, Ms. Schoppert led U.S. Bank's Private Asset Management team and served as Head of Product, Marketing & Corporate Development for U.S. Bank's Asset Management division. She began her career in the airline industry, serving in various financial, strategic and general management leadership positions at American Airlines, Northwest Airlines and America West Airlines. Schoppert is also a member of the boards of The ODP Corporation, Big Lots Inc., and Bremer Financial Corporation.

Ms. Schoppert will serve on both the Audit Committee and the Compliance and Quality Committee of DaVita's Board.