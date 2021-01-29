Log in
DAVITA INC.

(DVA)
DaVita Inc. : Schedules 4th Quarter 2020 Investor Conference Call

01/29/2021 | 05:49am EST
DENVER, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA), announced today that it will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss fourth quarter results on Thursday, February 11, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The company plans to release its results after market close the same day. 

This call is also being webcast and can be accessed at the DaVita IR web page. You can join this call as follows: 

Thursday, February 11, 2021
Starting at 5:00 p.m. EST
Dial in number: 877-918-6630
International dial in: 517-308-9042
Webcast: investors.davita.com

When calling in, please provide the operator the password "Earnings" and provide your name and company affiliation. Investors unable to listen to the conference call will be able to access a replay via our website at investors.davita.com. There will be no telephone replay.

About DaVita Inc.
DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. The company is one of the largest providers of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. Through DaVita Kidney Care, the company treats patients with chronic kidney failure and end stage kidney disease. DaVita is committed to bold, patient-centric care models, implementing the latest technologies and moving toward integrated care offerings for all. Through these efforts, DaVita has also become the largest provider of home dialysis in the country. As of September 30, 2020, DaVita served 205,300 patients at 2,809 outpatient dialysis centers in the United States. The company also operated 291 outpatient dialysis centers in nine countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

Contact Information
Investors:
Jim Gustafson
(310) 536-2585
jim.gustafson@davita.com

