    DVA   US23918K1088

DAVITA INC.

(DVA)
  
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:21 2022-06-22 am EDT
80.07 USD   +5.29%
11:07aDaVita Inc. Schedules Special Investor Conference Call
PR
07:43aTruist Securities Adjusts DaVita's Price Target to $90 From $110, Reiterates Hold Rating
MT
06/21US Stocks Start Holiday-Shortened Week Higher, Treasury Yields Rise
MT
DaVita Inc. Schedules Special Investor Conference Call

06/22/2022 | 11:07am EDT
DENVER, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA), announced today it will hold a special conference call with investors on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time. This call follows this week's U.S. Supreme Court ruling regarding the Medicare Secondary Payor Act.

You can join this call as follows: 

Thursday, June 23, 2022
Starting at 8:45 a.m. EDT
Dial in number: 877-918-6630
International dial in: 517-308-9042
Webcast: investors.davita.com

When calling in, please provide the operator the password "DaVita" and provide your name and company affiliation. Investors unable to listen to the conference call will be able to access a replay via our website at investors.davita.com. There will be no telephone replay.

About DaVita Inc. DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a comprehensive kidney care provider focused on transforming care to improve the quality of life for patients globally. The company is a leading provider of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. DaVita is working to help increase equitable access to care for patients at every stage and setting along their kidney health journey—from slowing progression of kidney disease to streamlining the transplant process, from acute hospital care to dialysis at home. As of March 31, 2022, DaVita served 200,800 patients at 2,809 outpatient dialysis centers in the U.S. The company operated an additional 346 outpatient dialysis centers in 11 other countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality and worked collaboratively to help propel the kidney care community to adopt an equitable, high-quality standard of care for patients around the globe. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

Contact Information 
Investors:
IR@davita.com

DaVita Logo (PRNewsfoto/DaVita)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/davita-inc-schedules-special-investor-conference-call-301573212.html

SOURCE DaVita Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
