DaVita : Shares Strategy for Achieving a Diverse Community Where Everyone Belongs

DENVER, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita today published its inaugural Diversity & Belonging (D&B) report, which discloses its diversity metrics and roadmap for delivering its vision of cultivating "a diverse Village where everyone belongs."

"Fostering an environment that is rich in diversity and where we all belong is imperative to our culture and how we connect with each other and our patients every day," said Javier Rodriguez, CEO for DaVita Inc. "Publishing this report not only underscores the seriousness with which we take diversity and belonging, but it also holds us accountable for making continued and intentional forward progress."

DaVita has consistently embraced the inherent diversity in the world around it and seeks to affect positive change for its teammates, patients and the broader communities in which it operates. In fact, in 2020, DaVita expanded the scope of its D&B program to include health equity and economic mobility.

DaVita aspires to create a sense of belonging for all teammates, patients, physicians and care partners regardless of gender, race or ethnicity or any other factor. Achieving this demands an environment where teammates can be their authentic selves. DaVita believes such an environment helps unlock the full potential of teammates in both work and life.

"I'm energized by the enthusiasm we bring to D&B at DaVita — it's embedded into everything we do," said Kenny Gardner, chief people officer for DaVita Inc. "As we often say, we are far from perfect, but we are far from done. This report outlines the structure we have put in place and serves as our north star for what we hope to achieve in 2021 and beyond."

About DaVita Inc.

DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. The company is one of the largest providers of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. Through DaVita Kidney Care, the company treats patients with chronic kidney failure and end stage kidney disease. DaVita is committed to bold, patient-centric care models, implementing the latest technologies and moving toward integrated care offerings for all. Through these efforts, DaVita has also become the largest provider of home dialysis in the country. As of December 31, 2020, DaVita served 204,200 patients at 2,816 outpatient dialysis centers in the United States. The company also operated 321 outpatient dialysis centers in ten countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. Various important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, including the risks identified in our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. DaVita disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this press release, except as may be otherwise required by law.

