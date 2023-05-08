Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. DaVita Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DVA   US23918K1088

DAVITA INC.

(DVA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-08 pm EDT
89.21 USD   +0.84%
05:06pDAVITA INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:04pDaVita raises 2023 profit outlook after first-quarter results beat
RE
04:23pDaVita's Q1 Adjusted Earnings Fall, Revenue Rises; 2023 Adjusted Earnings Outlook Lifted
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DaVita raises 2023 profit outlook after first-quarter results beat

05/08/2023 | 05:04pm EDT
May 8 (Reuters) - Dialysis services provider DaVita Inc on Monday raised its full-year profit forecast as it pinned hopes on a pickup in procedures in the United States, driving the company's shares 4.7% up in extended trade.

Healthcare providers, lately, have been reporting a recovery in procedure volumes as staff shortages ease in hospitals, benefiting device makers and other healthcare providers in the quarter.

DaVita's first-quarter revenue rose 1.6% to $2.87 billion, compared with analysts' estimates of $2.84 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.58 per share, beating estimates of $1.15.

On an adjusted basis, the company now expects an annual profit between $6.20 per share and $7.30 per share, compared with DaVita's previous forecast of $5.45 to $6.95 per share.

Analysts expect a full-year profit of $6.21 per share, according to Refinitiv data. (Reporting by Aditya Samal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 11 741 M - -
Net income 2023 580 M - -
Net Debt 2023 9 314 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 8 020 M 8 020 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,48x
EV / Sales 2024 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 70 000
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart DAVITA INC.
Duration : Period :
DaVita Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAVITA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 88,47 $
Average target price 89,04 $
Spread / Average Target 0,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Javier J. Rodriguez Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joel Ackerman Chief Financial Officer
Pamela M. Arway Chairman
Jeff Giullian Chief Medical Officer
James O. Hearty Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAVITA INC.18.48%8 020
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-24.16%90 614
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.15.88%76 491
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY32.82%27 708
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-4.93%19 834
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED-12.74%15 290
