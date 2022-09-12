Advanced search
    DVA   US23918K1088

DAVITA INC.

(DVA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-12 pm EDT
95.27 USD   +2.86%
05:25pFederman & Sherwood Investigates DaVita, Inc. for Data Breach
BU
08/23S&P Affirms DaVita 'BB' Issuer Credit Rating; Outlook Stable
MT
08/19US Stocks Close Lower on Friday as Aggressive Rate Hike Concerns Resurface
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Federman & Sherwood Investigates DaVita, Inc. for Data Breach

09/12/2022 | 05:25pm EDT
The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into DaVita, Inc. [NYSE: DVA] with respect to a data breach. On September 8, 2022, DaVita, Inc., a healthcare company with approximately 2,816 outpatient dialysis centers in the United States, confirmed that the company experienced a data breach after an unauthorized party accessed sensitive consumer data entrusted to the company. According to DaVita, the breach resulted in the names, addresses, Social Security numbers, medical information and health insurance information of certain individuals being compromised.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information and participate in this litigation contact Lacrista A. Bagley either by email at lab@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com:


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11 750 M - -
Net income 2022 767 M - -
Net Debt 2022 10 228 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 456 M 8 456 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,59x
EV / Sales 2023 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 69 000
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart DAVITA INC.
Duration : Period :
DaVita Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DAVITA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 92,62 $
Average target price 101,14 $
Spread / Average Target 9,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Javier J. Rodriguez Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joel Ackerman Chief Financial Officer
Pamela M. Arway Chairman
Jeff Giullian Chief Medical Officer
James O. Hearty Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAVITA INC.-18.58%8 456
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-0.98%134 105
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-14.49%63 059
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-24.15%21 544
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY24.04%18 349
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS-24.86%15 159