Federman & Sherwood Investigates DaVita, Inc. for Data Breach

The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into DaVita, Inc. [NYSE: DVA] with respect to a data breach. On September 8, 2022, DaVita, Inc., a healthcare company with approximately 2,816 outpatient dialysis centers in the United States, confirmed that the company experienced a data breach after an unauthorized party accessed sensitive consumer data entrusted to the company. According to DaVita, the breach resulted in the names, addresses, Social Security numbers, medical information and health insurance information of certain individuals being compromised.

