Dawnrays Pharmaceutical : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO 2019 ANNUAL REPORT

DAWNRAYS PHARMACEUTICAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
東瑞製葯(控股)有限公司*
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2348)
SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT
IN RELATION TO 2019 ANNUAL REPORT
Reference is made to the annual report of Dawnrays Pharmaceutical (Holdings) Ltd. (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries) for the year ended 31 December 2019 published on 22 April 2020 (the ''2019 Annual Report''). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the 2019 Annual Report.
In addition to the information provided in the 2019 Annual Report, the Company would like to provide shareholders of the Company and the public with further information in relation to the other expenses for the year ended 31 December 2019 as below (together with comparative figures for 2018).
Other expenses for the years included:
|
|
For the year ended
|
|
31 December
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
RMB'000
|
Loss on disposal of items of property, plant and equipment
|
656
|
346
|
Impairment of intangible assets
|
6,438
|
1,697
|
Amortisation on capitalised research and development costs
|
1,762
|
418
|
Donations
|
32
|
658
|
Write-down of inventories to net realisable value
|
10,142
|
4,383
|
Written off of obsolete stocks
|
2,974
|
1,802
|
Impairment of property, plant and equipment
|
102
|
-
|
Current year expenditure of research and development costs
|
47,889
|
45,934
|
Foreign exchange loss
|
-
|
182
|
Others
|
814
|
|
4,516
|
|
70,809
|
59,936
|
|
|
|
*for identification purpose only
The supplemental information provided in this announcement does not affect other information contained in the 2019 Annual Report and, apart from the information disclosed in this announcement, the remaining contents of the 2019 Annual Report remain unchanged.
By Order of the Board of
Dawnrays Pharmaceutical (Holdings) Limited
Li Kei Ling
Chairman
Hong Kong, 20 August 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises three executive directors, namely Ms. Li Kei Ling, Mr. Hung Yung Lai and Mr. Chen Shaojun; one non- executive director, namely Mr. Leung Hong Man; three independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. Lo Tung Sing Tony, Mr. Ede, Ronald Hao Xi and Ms. Lam Ming Yee Joan.
