Dawnrays Pharmaceutical : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO 2019 ANNUAL REPORT

DAWNRAYS PHARMACEUTICAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

東瑞製葯(控股)有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2348)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

IN RELATION TO 2019 ANNUAL REPORT

Reference is made to the annual report of Dawnrays Pharmaceutical (Holdings) Ltd. (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries) for the year ended 31 December 2019 published on 22 April 2020 (the ''2019 Annual Report''). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the 2019 Annual Report.

In addition to the information provided in the 2019 Annual Report, the Company would like to provide shareholders of the Company and the public with further information in relation to the other expenses for the year ended 31 December 2019 as below (together with comparative figures for 2018).

Other expenses for the years included:

For the year ended 31 December 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 Loss on disposal of items of property, plant and equipment 656 346 Impairment of intangible assets 6,438 1,697 Amortisation on capitalised research and development costs 1,762 418 Donations 32 658 Write-down of inventories to net realisable value 10,142 4,383 Written off of obsolete stocks 2,974 1,802 Impairment of property, plant and equipment 102 - Current year expenditure of research and development costs 47,889 45,934 Foreign exchange loss - 182 Others 814 4,516 70,809 59,936

