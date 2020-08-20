Log in
Dawnrays Pharmaceutical : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO 2019 ANNUAL REPORT

08/20/2020 | 07:36am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DAWNRAYS PHARMACEUTICAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

東瑞製葯(控股)有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2348)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

IN RELATION TO 2019 ANNUAL REPORT

Reference is made to the annual report of Dawnrays Pharmaceutical (Holdings) Ltd. (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries) for the year ended 31 December 2019 published on 22 April 2020 (the ''2019 Annual Report''). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the 2019 Annual Report.

In addition to the information provided in the 2019 Annual Report, the Company would like to provide shareholders of the Company and the public with further information in relation to the other expenses for the year ended 31 December 2019 as below (together with comparative figures for 2018).

Other expenses for the years included:

For the year ended

31 December

2019

2018

RMB'000

RMB'000

Loss on disposal of items of property, plant and equipment

656

346

Impairment of intangible assets

6,438

1,697

Amortisation on capitalised research and development costs

1,762

418

Donations

32

658

Write-down of inventories to net realisable value

10,142

4,383

Written off of obsolete stocks

2,974

1,802

Impairment of property, plant and equipment

102

-

Current year expenditure of research and development costs

47,889

45,934

Foreign exchange loss

-

182

Others

814

4,516

70,809

59,936

*for identification purpose only

- 1 -

The supplemental information provided in this announcement does not affect other information contained in the 2019 Annual Report and, apart from the information disclosed in this announcement, the remaining contents of the 2019 Annual Report remain unchanged.

By Order of the Board of

Dawnrays Pharmaceutical (Holdings) Limited

Li Kei Ling

Chairman

Hong Kong, 20 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises three executive directors, namely Ms. Li Kei Ling, Mr. Hung Yung Lai and Mr. Chen Shaojun; one non- executive director, namely Mr. Leung Hong Man; three independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. Lo Tung Sing Tony, Mr. Ede, Ronald Hao Xi and Ms. Lam Ming Yee Joan.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Dawnrays Pharmaceutical (Holdings) Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2020 11:35:05 UTC
