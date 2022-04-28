Dawood Equities : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended March 31 2022

!" #$ # %

DIRECTORS' REPORT TO THE MEMBERS

Dear Shareholders

On the behalf of Board of Directors of Dawood Equities Limited (DEL), we are pleased to present herewith the unaudited financial statements for the third quarter ended March 31, 2022.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

The Company earned core operating revenue of Rs.88.2 million as compare to Rs. 101.18 million of the previous comparable period. Total revenue of DEL decreased as a result of lower activity / volumes at the stock exchange resulted in decrease in trading commission from individual and corporate clients as compared to same period last year. The company's profit after tax arrived at Rs. 16.26 million as compared to a profit of 41.99 million in the corresponding period last year translating to earnings per share of Rs.0.59.

The equity of your Company as at the balance sheet date is PKR 290.9 million which translates into book value per share of PKR 10.58. The summary of Financial Results is as follows:

March 31, 2022 Rupees March 31, 2021 Rupees Operating Revenue 88,210,609 101,185,678 Operating Profit 61,631,285 64,967,767 Administrative Expenses 31,706,329 26,861,614 Profit / (Loss) after tax 16,269,384 41,993,750 Earnings per share basic and diluted 0.59 1.53 (Restated)

Junaid Dada Chairman

Abdul Aziz Habib Chief Executive Officer

Karachi: April 27, 2022

