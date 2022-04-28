Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Dawood Equities Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DEL   PK0092401014

DAWOOD EQUITIES LIMITED

(DEL)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  04-26
5.760 PKR   +1.95%
04:16aDAWOOD EQUITIES : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended March 31 2022
PU
04/21Dawood Equities Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2021Dawood Equities Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dawood Equities : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended March 31 2022

04/28/2022 | 04:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

!" #$ # %

! !

)

# - $

(

  • ' 8

    9 = ,# # 0 0

    "

    : :

    ;5 5 5 .

    • < "

  • ' % '

>

  • < 9

  • < 9

    " "

    • ' ,

      • , 0 0

      5

  • < 9

"

,&

9

"

  • ' ,

    • 5 < 9

    "

    ?

    #

    &

    !

    !

    #$

    #

    &

    #'$(

    @1A+@)1- @ - 0 , /- , ;5 / - %

    &$(

    # ) !

    B

    1*-:: -$ C DA2+22+3@))12*

    --$

    ;5 '

    • ! 0 ' 12)+32@)44*@- 32@71*@@ 5 0 ' 12)+32@)44*3

    /

    - 0 ' 3- &

    $

    -B #

    E # / - ( - % C 12)+3@A21731'

    ,C2- !

    C #+)1-'

    <

    '

    417- 4 /- ,

    - 0 /

    ,;5 - %

    /

    ;5

    '

    &$(

    '9 / )*16 )* .'.' #

    !

    0 ' 12)+36@*4)A2+A3- 322*)A16 5' 12)+3272)233

    , < !< " - , $ / - % '

    $

    + -

DIRECTORS' REPORT TO THE MEMBERS

Dear Shareholders

On the behalf of Board of Directors of Dawood Equities Limited (DEL), we are pleased to present herewith the unaudited financial statements for the third quarter ended March 31, 2022.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

The Company earned core operating revenue of Rs.88.2 million as compare to Rs. 101.18 million of the previous comparable period. Total revenue of DEL decreased as a result of lower activity / volumes at the stock exchange resulted in decrease in trading commission from individual and corporate clients as compared to same period last year. The company's profit after tax arrived at Rs. 16.26 million as compared to a profit of 41.99 million in the corresponding period last year translating to earnings per share of Rs.0.59.

The equity of your Company as at the balance sheet date is PKR 290.9 million which translates into book value per share of PKR 10.58. The summary of Financial Results is as follows:

March 31, 2022

Rupees

March 31, 2021

Rupees

Operating Revenue

88,210,609

101,185,678

Operating Profit

61,631,285

64,967,767

Administrative Expenses

31,706,329

26,861,614

Profit / (Loss) after tax

16,269,384

41,993,750

Earnings per share basic and diluted

0.59

1.53 (Restated)

Junaid Dada Chairman

Abdul Aziz Habib Chief Executive Officer

Karachi: April 27, 2022

    202231(DEL)   DEL88.2101.18 0.5916.2641.99/ 10.58290.9    

 202131

202231

101,185,678

88,210,609

64,967,767

61,631,285

26,861,614

31,706,329



41,993,750

16,269,384

/

 1.53

0.59





202227

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Dawood Equities Ltd. published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 08:14:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DAWOOD EQUITIES LIMITED
04:16aDAWOOD EQUITIES : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended March 31 2022
PU
04/21Dawood Equities Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months ..
CI
2021Dawood Equities Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September ..
CI
2021Dawood Equities Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021Dawood Equities Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended March 31, ..
CI
2021Dawood Equities Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended December ..
CI
2020DAWOOD EQUITIES : Material Information of Dawood Equities Limited
AQ
2020DAWOOD EQUITIES : Transaction of 1,800,000 shares of Dawood Equities Limited
AQ
2020DAWOOD EQUITIES : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended March 31, 2020 of ..
AQ
2020DAWOOD EQUITIES : Financial results of Dawood Equities Limited for Quarter ended March 31,..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 153 M 0,83 M 0,83 M
Net income 2021 41,5 M 0,22 M 0,22 M
Net cash 2021 101 M 0,55 M 0,55 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,99x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 158 M 0,85 M 0,85 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,83x
EV / Sales 2021 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 16
Free-Float 52,1%
Chart DAWOOD EQUITIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Dawood Equities Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAWOOD EQUITIES LIMITED-57.96%1
MORGAN STANLEY-16.25%144 655
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-18.45%129 904
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-18.12%105 811
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-28.78%47 708
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-19.81%21 925