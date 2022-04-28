Dawood Equities : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended March 31 2022
04/28/2022 | 04:16am EDT
DIRECTORS' REPORT TO THE MEMBERS
Dear Shareholders
On the behalf of Board of Directors of Dawood Equities Limited (DEL), we are pleased to present herewith the unaudited financial statements for the third quarter ended March 31, 2022.
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
The Company earned core operating revenue of Rs.88.2 million as compare to Rs. 101.18 million of the previous comparable period.Total revenue of DEL decreased as a result of lower activity / volumes at the stock exchange resulted in decrease in trading commission from individual and corporate clients as compared to same period last year.The company's profit after tax arrived at Rs. 16.26 million as compared to a profit of 41.99 million in the corresponding period last year translating to earnings per share of Rs.0.59.
The equity of your Company as at the balance sheet date is PKR 290.9 million which translates into book value per share of PKR 10.58.The summary of Financial Results is as follows:
Dawood Equities Ltd. published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 08:14:14 UTC.