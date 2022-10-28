Dawood Equities : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended September 30 2022

DAWOOD EQUITIES LIMITED

DIRECTORS' REPORT TO THE MEMBERS

On the behalf of Board of Directors of Dawood Equities Limited (DEL), I am pleased to present herewith the unaudited financial statements for the first quarter ended September 30 2022.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

This first quarter revenue stands at Rs. 18.4 million as compared to Rs.26.2 million in same quarter last year. Trading activity also reduced when compared to the previous quarter ending June 2022 and investors remained at bay amidst the uncertain geo-political and domestic conditions and macroeconomic pressures with weakening PKR resulted in reduced trading activities.

The Net Profit of the company arrived at Rs.0.94 million which translate to earning per share of Rs.0.03 in first quarter while breakup value of share arrive at Rs 10.18 per share..

The summary of Financial Results is as follows:

September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Rupees Rupees Gross Revenue 18,404,860 26,257,018 Net Revenue 10,893,555 17,711,796 Administrative Expenses (10,542,557) (8,034,984) Profit / (Loss) after tax 946,052 5,001,994 Earnings per share basic and diluted 0.03 0.18