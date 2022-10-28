Advanced search
    DEL   PK0092401014

DAWOOD EQUITIES LIMITED

(DEL)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-26
5.250 PKR   -9.48%
06:30aDawood Equities : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended September 30 2022
PU
10/04Dawood Equities : Transmission of Annual Report For The Year Ended June 30 2022
PU
10/04Dawood Equities Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Dawood Equities : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended September 30 2022

10/28/2022 | 06:30am EDT
DAWOOD EQUITIES LIMITED

Quarterly Report

September 30, 2022

( Un-Audited )

2022

DAWOOD EQUITIES LIMITED

Contents

Page

Corporate Objective............................................................................................

2

Our Vision.......................................................................................................

2

Our Mission.....................................................................................................

2

Company information.........................................................................................

3

Directors' Report...............................................................................................

4

Condensed Interim Financial Position...........................................................

6

Condensed Interim Profit & Loss Account....................................................

7

Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income ............................

8

Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flow..................................................

9

Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity.....................................

10

Notes to The Financial Statement ................................................................

11

DAWOOD EQUITIES LIMITED

Our Vision

Our vision is to be leader of "Brokerage industry" in Pakistan with a passion to endeavor maximum business opportunities. We strive to deliver results and perform to the highest standards.

Our Mission

Our mission is to become a competitive, dynamic and growing brokerage house that provides cometitive services, identifies investment opportunities and developers research based data and information.

2

DAWOOD EQUITIES LIMITED

Company Information

Board of Directors

Mr. Junaid Dada (Chairman) / (Independent Director)

Abdul Aziz Habib (Chief Executive)

Mr. Khalid Yousuf (Non executive Director)

Mr. Areeb Shujaat (Non executive Director)

Ms. Sobia Saif (Non executive Director)

Syed Muhammad Abbas (Independent Director)

Mr. Saifullah (Non executive Director)

Chief Financial officer & Company Secretary

Mr. Salman Yaqoob

Audit Committee

Syed Muhammad Abbas

Chairman

Mr. Khalid Yousuf

Member

Ms. Sobia Saif

Member

HR & R Committee

Syed Muhammad Abbas

Chairman

Abdul Aziz Habib

(Chief Executive)

Mr. Areeb Shujaat

Member

External Auditor

M. Yousuf Adil & Company (Chartered Accountants)

Internal Auditor

Reanda Haroon Zakaria & Company (Chartered Accountants)

Legal Advisor

Rauf & Ghaffar Law Associates

Bankers

Bank Al Habib Limited

Albaraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited

Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited

MCB Bank Limited

Bank Al Falah Limited

The Bank of Khyber

United Bank Limited

Bank Islami Pakistan Limited

Website

www.dawoodequities.com

Registered Head Office

17th Floor - Saima Trade Towers-A,

I.I. Chindrigar Road, Karachi.

Phone No. 021-32271881-1883, Fax No. 021-32275086

PSX Registered Branch Office

PSX Branch-1

Room 409-410, 4th Floor, New Stock Exchange Building, Stock Exchange Road, Karachi. Phone No. 021-32418874, 32460744

Fax No. 021-32418873

PSX Branch-2

Room 806, 8th Floor, New Stock Exchange Building, Stock Exchange Road, Karachi.

Hyderabad Branch

Office No. 07, Mezzanine Floor, Auto Bhan Tower Auto, Auto Bhan Road, Latifabad No. 3, Hyderabad.

Tel: +92-22-3411027

Bantavangar Branch

Commercial Shop No. 2, Plot No. C-10,

Bantavanagar, Liquatabad, Karachi.

Contact no: 021-34920630.

Faisalabad Branch

5th Floor, State Life Building, Liaquat Road, Faisalabad.

PMEX Registered Branch Office

DHA Branch

Sheikhupura Branch

Office No. 103, First Floor, Plot No. 23-C,

Sheikhupura Bypass, Nzd,

26th Street, Badar Commercial DHA

Sultan Hospital Care 4 Plaza,

Phase V Ext., Karachi.

Sheikhupura.

Faisalabad Branch

5th Floor, State Life Building, Liaquat Road,

Faisalabad.

Share Registrar

F.D Registrar Services (Pvt) Ltd

1705 17th Floor, Saima Trade Tower-A,

I.I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi.

Phone No. 021-35478192-93, 32271905

Fax. 021-32621233

3

DAWOOD EQUITIES LIMITED

DIRECTORS' REPORT TO THE MEMBERS

On the behalf of Board of Directors of Dawood Equities Limited (DEL), I am pleased to present herewith the unaudited financial statements for the first quarter ended September 30 2022.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

This first quarter revenue stands at Rs. 18.4 million as compared to Rs.26.2 million in same quarter last year. Trading activity also reduced when compared to the previous quarter ending June 2022 and investors remained at bay amidst the uncertain geo-political and domestic conditions and macroeconomic pressures with weakening PKR resulted in reduced trading activities.

The Net Profit of the company arrived at Rs.0.94 million which translate to earning per share of Rs.0.03 in first quarter while breakup value of share arrive at Rs 10.18 per share..

The summary of Financial Results is as follows:

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

Rupees

Rupees

Gross Revenue

18,404,860

26,257,018

Net Revenue

10,893,555

17,711,796

Administrative Expenses

(10,542,557)

(8,034,984)

Profit / (Loss) after tax

946,052

5,001,994

Earnings per share basic and diluted

0.03

0.18

Junaid Dada

Abdul Aziz Habib

Chairman

Chief Executive Officer

Karachi: October 28, 2022

4

Financials
Sales 2022 118 M 0,53 M 0,53 M
Net income 2022 9,60 M 0,04 M 0,04 M
Net cash 2022 18,1 M 0,08 M 0,08 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 144 M 0,65 M 0,65 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,77x
EV / Sales 2022 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 22
Free-Float 62,2%
