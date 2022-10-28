Dawood Equities : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended September 30 2022

Office No. 07, Mezzanine Floor, Auto Bhan Tower Auto, Auto Bhan Road, Latifabad No. 3, Hyderabad.
DAWOOD EQUITIES LIMITED
DIRECTORS' REPORT TO THE MEMBERS
On the behalf of Board of Directors of Dawood Equities Limited (DEL), I am pleased to present herewith the unaudited financial statements for the first quarter ended September 30 2022.
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
This first quarter revenue stands at Rs. 18.4 million as compared to Rs.26.2 million in same quarter last year. Trading activity also reduced when compared to the previous quarter ending June 2022 and investors remained at bay amidst the uncertain geo-political and domestic conditions and macroeconomic pressures with weakening PKR resulted in reduced trading activities.
The Net Profit of the company arrived at Rs.0.94 million which translate to earning per share of Rs.0.03 in first quarter while breakup value of share arrive at Rs 10.18 per share..
The summary of Financial Results is as follows:
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Rupees
Rupees
Gross Revenue
18,404,860
26,257,018
Net Revenue
10,893,555
17,711,796
Administrative Expenses
(10,542,557)
(8,034,984)
Profit / (Loss) after tax
946,052
5,001,994
Earnings per share basic and diluted
0.03
0.18
Junaid Dada
Abdul Aziz Habib
Chairman
Chief Executive Officer
Karachi: October 28, 2022
