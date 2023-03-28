Advanced search
    DLL   PK0001201018

DAWOOD LAWRENCEPUR LIMITED

(DLL)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-21
202.01 PKR   -7.09%
03:38aDawood Lawrencepur : Applied for Extension for Holding the Annual General Meeting for the Year Ended December 31, 2022
PU
03/22Juniper International FZ LLC agreed to acquire Reon Energy Limited from Dawood Lawrencepur Limited.
CI
01/25Dawood Lawrencepur Limited Appoints Mujtaba Haider Khan as Chief Executive Officer
CI
Dawood Lawrencepur : Applied for Extension for Holding the Annual General Meeting for the Year Ended December 31, 2022

03/28/2023 | 03:38am EDT
Dawood Lawrencepur Limited

In view of above, kindly grant permission, in terms of Section 132 and 223 of the Companies Act, 2017, to hold the forthcoming annual general meeting of the Company and lay before the members the annual audited accounts for the year ended December 31, 2022 up to May 30, 2023 i.e. an extension of 30 days.

A bank payment challan for PKR 15,025 on account of application fee has been deposited with MCBBankLimited, PIDC Branch, Karachi and the original paid Challan No. M-2023-508752 dated 27-03-2023 is enclosed herewith along with an Affidavit duly signed and executed.

We shall be highly obliged if the aforesaid extension is granted to the Company.

Sincerely,

For and on behalf of Dawood Lawrencepur Limited

!:J~

Imran Chagani Company Secretary

Ene!.:

Affidavit Original Challan

Head Office/Registered Office: 3rd Floor, Dawood Center, MJ. Khan Road, Karachi - 75530,Pakistan. Tel: +92 21 35632200-09 Fax: +9221 35633970

Regional Office: 3rd Floor, Asia House, 19-C/D, L Block, Gulberg III. Main Ferozpur Road, Lahore - 54660, Pakistan. Tel: +92 42 3586 1050-53

Regional Office: Suit # 316, 3rd Floor, EmiratesTower, F-7 Markaz, Islamabad - 44000, Pakistan. Tel: +92 51 2099250-51

UAN: 111 736 611

Website: www.dawoodlawrencepur.com

Email: info.reon@dawoodhercules.com

pwc

AF·FERGUSON&Co.

Mr. Imran Chagani Company Secretary

March 17,2023

ASR 3940

Dawood Lawrencepur Limited 3rd Floor, Dawood Center

M. T. Khan Road

Karachi

Dear Sir

CONSOLIDATED AND UNCONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

As requested, we confirm that the audit of the consolidated and unconsolidated financial statements of Dawood Lawrencepur Limited (the Company) for the year ended December 31, 2022 is in progress and the management of the Company is currently in the process of finalizing the financial statements of the Company.

Yours truly

i.········ ····· ··· ···· ································

.

A. F. FERGUSON& CO., Chartered Accountants, a member firm of the PWCnetwork State Life Building No. l-C, I.I. Chundrigar Road, P.O. Box 4716, Karachi-rqooo, Pakistan

Tel: +92 (21) 32426682-6/32426711-5; Fax: +92 (21) 32415007/32427938/32424740; <urunu.puic.com/pk»

  • KARACHI. LAHORE. ISLAMABAD

a 00 Law

cep

March 22, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road Karachi

SUBJECT:

PROVISION OF MATERIAL INFORMATION

Dear Sir,In accordance with Sections 96 and 131 of the Securities Act, 2015 and the paragraph 5.6.1.(a) of the Rule Book of the Pakistan Stock Exchange limited, we hereby convey the following information:

The Board of Directors of Dawood Lawrencepur Limited ("the Company"), has approved entering into Share Purchase Agreement ("SPA") with Juniper International FZ LLC for the sale of the Company's entire shareholding in Reon Energy Limited ("REl") (i.e. 102,600,000 shares constituting 100% of the issued and paid up capital of REL) ("Proposed Transaction").

The consummation of the Proposed Transactions will be subject to the approval of the members of the Company and procurement of all applicable regulatory and corporate approvals as may be required.

A disclosure form is attached herewith. PSX may please inform the Trading Right Entitlement Certificate Holders of PSX, accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

For and on behalf of:

DAWOOD LAWRENCE PUR LIMITED

A~Ii.~'-

Imran Chagani Company Secretary

Encl: as above

Copt to:

Executive Director / HOD, Offsite-II Department Supervision Division

Securities and ExchangeCommission of Pakistan 63, NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue

Blue Area

Islamabad

Heoci Office/Registered Office: 3fd Hoor Do .•..•.OOd Center M.- Khan ;;>OOG xo.oc-v 7 553C. Pok:~taf I. Ie. ,9,' 21 .55632200 ')9 Fa" ,; ~ ;:. 2 £1 -:",

Dawood Lawrencepur Limite

DISCLOSURE FORM (Securities Act, 2015)Name of the CompanyDawood lawrencepur limitedDate of Report (Date of March 22, 2023 earliest event reported if applicable)

ExactNameofthe Company Dawood Lawrencepur Limited as specified in its

Memorandum

Registered address of the Company

Contact InformationDisclosure information

Dawood Centre, M.T. Khan Road, KarachiImran Chagani Company Secretary Tel: 021-35686001

March 22, 2023

Fax: 021-35633970 of inside The Board of Directors of Dawood Lawrencepur Limited (ttthe Company"),by the has approved entering into SharePurchaseAgreement ("SPA") with Juniper ICompany in terms of International FZ LLC for the sale of the Company's entire shareholding in ReonSecurities Act, 2015

Energy Limited ("REL") (Le. 102,600,000 shares constituting 100% of the issuedand paid up capital of REl) ("Proposed Transaction").

The consummation of the Proposed Transactions will be subject to the approval of the members of the Company and procurement of all applicable regulatory and corporate approvals as may be required.

I

I

I

I

I

I

I

Head Office/Registered Office: 3rd Floor Oawood Center. MJ. Khan Road. Karachi - 75530. Pakistan. Tel: +92 21 35632200-09 Fax: +9221 35633970

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2023 07:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
