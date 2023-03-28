Dawood Lawrencepur : Applied for Extension for Holding the Annual General Meeting for the Year Ended December 31, 2022

Dawood Lawrencepur Limited

In view of above, kindly grant permission, in terms of Section 132 and 223 of the Companies Act, 2017, to hold the forthcoming annual general meeting of the Company and lay before the members the annual audited accounts for the year ended December 31, 2022 up to May 30, 2023 i.e. an extension of 30 days.

A bank payment challan for PKR 15,025 on account of application fee has been deposited with MCBBankLimited, PIDC Branch, Karachi and the original paid Challan No. M-2023-508752 dated 27-03-2023 is enclosed herewith along with an Affidavit duly signed and executed.

We shall be highly obliged if the aforesaid extension is granted to the Company.

Sincerely,

For and on behalf of Dawood Lawrencepur Limited

Imran Chagani Company Secretary

Affidavit Original Challan

pwc

AF·FERGUSON&Co.

Mr. Imran Chagani Company Secretary

March 17,2023

ASR 3940

Dawood Lawrencepur Limited 3rd Floor, Dawood Center

M. T. Khan Road

Karachi

Dear Sir

CONSOLIDATED AND UNCONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

As requested, we confirm that the audit of the consolidated and unconsolidated financial statements of Dawood Lawrencepur Limited (the Company) for the year ended December 31, 2022 is in progress and the management of the Company is currently in the process of finalizing the financial statements of the Company.

Yours truly

a 00 Law

cep

March 22, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road Karachi

SUBJECT:

PROVISION OF MATERIAL INFORMATION

Dear Sir,In accordance with Sections 96 and 131 of the Securities Act, 2015 and the paragraph 5.6.1.(a) of the Rule Book of the Pakistan Stock Exchange limited, we hereby convey the following information:

The Board of Directors of Dawood Lawrencepur Limited ("the Company"), has approved entering into Share Purchase Agreement ("SPA") with Juniper International FZ LLC for the sale of the Company's entire shareholding in Reon Energy Limited ("REl") (i.e. 102,600,000 shares constituting 100% of the issued and paid up capital of REL) ("Proposed Transaction").

The consummation of the Proposed Transactions will be subject to the approval of the members of the Company and procurement of all applicable regulatory and corporate approvals as may be required.

A disclosure form is attached herewith. PSX may please inform the Trading Right Entitlement Certificate Holders of PSX, accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

For and on behalf of:

DAWOOD LAWRENCE PUR LIMITED

Imran Chagani Company Secretary

Dawood Lawrencepur Limite

DISCLOSURE FORM (Securities Act, 2015)
Name of the Company: Dawood Lawrencepur Limited
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported if applicable): March 22, 2023

ExactNameofthe Company Dawood Lawrencepur Limited as specified in its

Memorandum

Registered address of the Company

Disclosure information

Dawood Centre, M.T. Khan Road, Karachi
Imran Chagani Company Secretary Tel: 021-35686001
March 22, 2023
Fax: 021-35633970

March 22, 2023

Fax: 021-35633970 of inside The Board of Directors of Dawood Lawrencepur Limited (ttthe Company"),by the has approved entering into SharePurchaseAgreement ("SPA") with Juniper ICompany in terms of International FZ LLC for the sale of the Company's entire shareholding in ReonSecurities Act, 2015

Energy Limited ("REL") (Le. 102,600,000 shares constituting 100% of the issuedand paid up capital of REl) ("Proposed Transaction").

The consummation of the Proposed Transactions will be subject to the approval of the members of the Company and procurement of all applicable regulatory and corporate approvals as may be required.

I

I

I

I

I

I

I

