Dawood Lawrencepur : Applied for Extension for Holding the Annual General Meeting for the Year Ended December 31, 2022

Dawood Lawrencepur Limited
In view of above, kindly grant permission, in terms of Section 132 and 223 of the Companies Act, 2017, to hold the forthcoming annual general meeting of the Company and lay before the members the annual audited accounts for the year ended December 31, 2022 up to May 30, 2023 i.e. an extension of 30 days.
A bank payment challan for PKR 15,025 on account of application fee has been deposited with MCBBankLimited, PIDC Branch, Karachi and the original paid Challan No. M-2023-508752 dated 27-03-2023 is enclosed herewith along with an Affidavit duly signed and executed.
We shall be highly obliged if the aforesaid extension is granted to the Company.
Sincerely,
For and on behalf of Dawood Lawrencepur Limited
Imran Chagani Company Secretary
Affidavit Original Challan
Head Office/Registered Office: 3rd Floor, Dawood Center, MJ. Khan Road, Karachi - 75530,Pakistan. Tel: +92 21 35632200-09 Fax: +9221 35633970
pwc
AF·FERGUSON&Co.
Mr. Imran Chagani Company Secretary
March 17,2023
ASR 3940
Dawood Lawrencepur Limited 3rd Floor, Dawood Center
M. T. Khan Road
Karachi
Dear Sir
CONSOLIDATED AND UNCONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022
As requested, we confirm that the audit of the consolidated and unconsolidated financial statements of Dawood Lawrencepur Limited (the Company) for the year ended December 31, 2022 is in progress and the management of the Company is currently in the process of finalizing the financial statements of the Company.
Yours truly
A. F. FERGUSON& CO., Chartered Accountants, a member firm of the PWCnetwork State Life Building No. l-C, I.I. Chundrigar Road, P.O. Box 4716, Karachi-rqooo, Pakistan
a 00 Law
cep
March 22, 2023
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road Karachi
SUBJECT:
PROVISION OF MATERIAL INFORMATION
Dear Sir,In accordance with Sections 96 and 131 of the Securities Act, 2015 and the paragraph 5.6.1.(a) of the Rule Book of the Pakistan Stock Exchange limited, we hereby convey the following information:
The Board of Directors of Dawood Lawrencepur Limited ("the Company"), has approved entering into Share Purchase Agreement ("SPA") with Juniper International FZ LLC for the sale of the Company's entire shareholding in Reon Energy Limited ("REl") (i.e. 102,600,000 shares constituting 100% of the issued and paid up capital of REL) ("Proposed Transaction").
The consummation of the Proposed Transactions will be subject to the approval of the members of the Company and procurement of all applicable regulatory and corporate approvals as may be required.
A disclosure form is attached herewith. PSX may please inform the Trading Right Entitlement Certificate Holders of PSX, accordingly.
Yours sincerely,
For and on behalf of:
DAWOOD LAWRENCE PUR LIMITED
Imran Chagani Company Secretary
Dawood Lawrencepur Limite
DISCLOSURE FORM (Securities Act, 2015)Name of the CompanyDawood lawrencepur limitedDate of Report (Date of March 22, 2023 earliest event reported if applicable)
ExactNameofthe Company Dawood Lawrencepur Limited as specified in its
Memorandum
Registered address of the Company
Contact InformationDisclosure information
Dawood Centre, M.T. Khan Road, KarachiImran Chagani Company Secretary Tel: 021-35686001
March 22, 2023
Fax: 021-35633970 of inside The Board of Directors of Dawood Lawrencepur Limited (ttthe Company"),by the has approved entering into SharePurchaseAgreement ("SPA") with Juniper ICompany in terms of International FZ LLC for the sale of the Company's entire shareholding in ReonSecurities Act, 2015
Energy Limited ("REL") (Le. 102,600,000 shares constituting 100% of the issuedand paid up capital of REl) ("Proposed Transaction").
The consummation of the Proposed Transactions will be subject to the approval of the members of the Company and procurement of all applicable regulatory and corporate approvals as may be required.
